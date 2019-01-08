Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

DALLAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences this month.



21st Annual ICR Conference

The Company announced that management will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Webcast information and the accompanying slides will be available at www.daveandbusters.com under the Investor Relations section.

Jefferies 8th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit

Management will participate in the Jefferies 8th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit in Vail, Colorado from January 30 – February 1, 2019. This conference will not be webcast; however, copies of the investor relations materials will be available at www.daveandbusters.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 121 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

214.904.2202

Arvind.bhatia@daveandbusters.com

/EIN News/ --





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.