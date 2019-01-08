First Choice Healthcare Solutions Announces Physical/Occupational Therapy Expansion

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("First Choice" or the "Company"), a physician-driven, patient-centric healthcare delivery platform providing a full life cycle of Orthopaedic and Spine care for patients through diagnosis, treatment and recovery, today announced the opening of the Company’s fifth therapy location in Brevard County, Florida.



/EIN News/ -- “With our experienced, caring physical therapist team, coupled with our state-of-the-art equipment, we are truly passionate about delivering clinically superior, patient-centric care,” said Dr. Steve Ryland, DPT and Director of Therapy and Ancillary Services for First Choice. “Our new location was designed to ensure our patients get back to doing what they love in a comfortable environment that is close to home.”

First Choice Physical Therapy’s newest location is located at 4311 Norfolk Parkway, West Melbourne, FL 32904. The operating hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The modern 3,450-square-foot advanced treatment center includes three private exam rooms, the most up-to-date equipment to ensure evidenced based outcomes, and highly skilled therapists, who emphasize a hands-on approach to patient care. Our other locations are in Melbourne, Viera, Suntree and Indian Harbor Beach.



“Our team of expertly trained occupational and physical therapists are ready to help you,” said Phillip Keller, the Company’s interim Chief Executive Officer said. “Three-out-of-four of our patients avoid surgery, allowing them to get back to a normal life. First Choice delivers verifiable, lasting results, to keep patients healthy and living an active lifestyle.”

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) operates medical Centers of Excellence which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopedics, Spine Surgery, Interventional Pain Management, Physical Therapy and other ancillary and diagnostic services. We focus on serving Florida's Space Coast where the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 150,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com , www.myfcmg.com , www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com .

