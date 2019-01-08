FuelCell Energy Enters Into Option Agreement For Newport Beach, California Coyote Canyon Landfill Energy Redevelopment Project

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced the signing of an exclusive option agreement with the County of Orange regarding the utilization of landfill gas at the Coyote Canyon landfill in Newport Beach, California for a fuel cell project. The option agreement, won via a competitive solicitation, provides FuelCell Energy an exclusive right to develop the landfill gas as a source of renewable biofuel, expected to culminate in the negotiation and execution of a Landfill Gas Delivery and Site License Agreement.



/EIN News/ -- FuelCell Energy expects to install operating fuel cell systems that will produce both renewable electricity and renewable hydrogen. With targeted output of between 1,200 to 2,400 kilograms per day of hydrogen, this plant will supply renewable hydrogen to the largest fuel cell vehicle market, Los Angeles, in late 2020.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Orange County Waste & Recycling to develop and deliver this 100% renewable source of hydrogen and electricity,” said Chip Bottone, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy, Inc. “This site is an important element of our overall strategy to provide renewable power and hydrogen to support California’s efforts to decarbonize its transportation sector. FuelCell Energy has developed a technology that not only provides utility scale solutions for reliable distributed power, but a solution to cost effectively deliver hydrogen to markets that are rapidly adapting hydrogen powered vehicles. This will be our second project of this type in southern California, adding to our previously announced project with Toyota at the Port of Long Beach. The opportunity is substantial for cost effective distributed hydrogen solutions, and we are just in the early stages of broad deployment of our carbonate fuel cell solution.”

