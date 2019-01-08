Lantronix CEO Jeff Benck Named “CEO of the Year” in Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

2019 IoT Breakthrough Awards Recognize Standout Internet-of-Things Companies, Leaders and Products

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Lantronix CEO, Jeff Benck, has been selected as the winner of the “IoT CEO of the Year” award from IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.



/EIN News/ -- The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Lantronix is a veteran technology company with a clear track record of success, and Mr. Benck has propelled that track record forward with a prosperous focus on innovation in the industrial IoT market," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “With consecutive years of growth in IoT and increasing profitability, Mr. Benck’s operational skills and extensive technology industry experience is leading Lantronix to impressive results for customers and stakeholders. We’d like to congratulate Mr. Benck on his IoT Breakthrough CEO of the Year award, and congratulations to the entire Lantronix team on their success. We look forward to continued IIoT innovation from the Company.”

Since Benck joined the company in 2016, Lantronix has experienced rapid success and continued growth, including expanding to more than 150 employees globally. The Company has delivered two consecutive years of revenue growth, improved profitability and cash position, and recently raised approximately $10M in a secondary public offering to pursue its inorganic growth strategy.

“I am very honored to receive this prestigious award which would not have been possible without the support of the entire Lantronix organization, without whose amazing efforts, the progress and accomplishments we have achieved to date, would not have been possible,” stated Lantronix CEO Jeff Benck. “The Lantronix culture has always been centered around customer success and innovation and with our renewed focus on industrial IoT, I am very proud of our new innovative IoT gateway products and the strong OEM customer traction and industry response we have been receiving.”

About IoT Breakthrough

IoT Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

