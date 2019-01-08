Altair adds New Sales and Marketing Executives for Strategic Growth

Amy Messano, Chief Marketing Officer, and Ubaldo Rodriguez, SVP Global Sales

TROY, Mich., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) has added Amy Messano as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Ubaldo Rodriguez as Senior Vice President, Global Sales as the company continues building its global sales and marketing organization for strategic growth.



Ms. Messano will lead Altair’s corporate, regional, and solutions marketing. She was most recently Vice President, Integrated Marketing & Communications at Aptiv (formerly Delphi) and previously held senior marketing positions at Microsoft.

Mr. Rodriguez will have responsibility for accelerating Altair’s worldwide revenue growth, reporting to Nelson Dias, Altair’s Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Rodriguez was most recently VP of Sales, Americas at ANSYS where he had held several sales positions since 2004.

“We are excited to have Amy and Ubaldo come on board. Amy brings an accomplished marketing background in software and emerging technologies, including advanced mobility to our global marketing teams. We believe Ubaldo, with his great track record of revenue growth, can help the individuals in our sales organization succeed,” said James Scapa, Altair’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Their experience and expertise come to us at a great time as we continue to add more technology solutions to our software platforms.”

“I have watched Altair as a competitor for many years, and their formidable progress through R&D investments and technology acquisition has made them the place to be,” said Mr. Rodriguez, “The growth and breadth of Altair’s software portfolio in combination with their disruptive business model presents an exciting new opportunity to deliver Altair’s value through powerful solutions to organizations worldwide.”

Altair’s global footprint provides sophisticated, highly advanced software solutions to a broad array of industry verticals and business segments. “The diversity of Altair’s customers and the company’s intense technology focus are a unique combination with a compelling future,” said Ms. Messano, “I am happy to be part of a dynamic, smart team.”

Former CMO Jeff Brennan has been named Chief Product Officer of Altair 365 , the cloud collaboration platform for generative design, engineering analysis, and manufacturability under a single, intuitive user environment. This new position aligns with Altair’s growth strategy in an evolving distributed computing landscape.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair transforms design and decision making by applying simulation, machine learning and optimization throughout product lifecycles. Our broad portfolio of simulation technology and patented units-based software licensing model enable Simulation-Driven Innovation™ for our customers. With more than 2,000 employees, Altair is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA and operates 82 offices throughout 25 countries. Altair serves more than 5,000 customers across broad industry segments. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

