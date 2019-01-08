Xactware: New Xactware App Helps Real Estate Professionals Reduce Hang-ups, Close More Deals

New Xactware App Helps Real Estate Professionals Reduce Hang-ups, Close More Deals

EstimateON lets real estate professionals calculate repair and improvement costs in seconds with their mobile devices

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Jan. 8, 2019 - Real estate professionals can now instantly calculate repair and remodeling costs with their mobile devices to quicken the sales cycle and potentially close more deals with a new Xactware app called EstimateON TM . Xactware is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

"It's common for repair and improvement items to come up during the course of a real estate transaction, and it affects both buyers and sellers," said David Obert, Xactware's vice president of Property Solutions. "With conventional methods, it can take days or even weeks to obtain repair estimate bids. In the interim, the transaction can languish or even fall through. With EstimateON, real estate professionals can get an immediate repair estimate, factor the costs into the deal, and close the sale faster than ever before."

To calculate repair and remodeling costs, a real estate professional simply enters the property address into EstimateON and then describes the type of work, such as replacing a cracked window or patching drywall. The mobile app then generates an estimate based on actual labor and material rates used to complete similar jobs in the local area.

EstimateON is powered by Xactware's comprehensive pricing data, which provides localized, independently researched cost information for more than 10,000 material, labor, and equipment items. It's the most comprehensive personal estimator available because it's the only one powered by Xactware's decades of pricing data on neighborhoods across the United States and Canada.

"During the real estate sales process, access to reliable information is critical," said Xactware President Mike Fulton. "EstimateON provides real estate professionals with the information they need to make educated decisions in the moment and speed up negotiations."

EstimateON is available on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit Xactware.com.

About Xactware

Xactware specializes in technologies for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration, and mortgage and lending industries. Xactware's tools provide claims estimating, contents replacement, claims management, and property maintenance solutions for desktop, mobile, and online platforms. Xactware's services include repair cost research and reports, aerial imagery, and real-time business intelligence. Xactware has been providing cloud services for customers since 1995. Xactware is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. For more information about Xactware's solutions, contact Xactware at 1-800-424-9228 or Xactware.com.

For media information, please contact:

Jens Dana

801-932-8653

jadana@verisk.com



