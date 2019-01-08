Dragon Jade Announces Business Collaboration with KPM Health Centre

HONG KONG, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Jade International Limited (“Dragon Jade” or “the Company”) (OTCQX: DGJI), a provider of premier products and services, today announced that it has established a business collaboration with KPM Health Centre (“KPM”). Dragon Jade will assist KPM with developing comprehensive marketing and sales strategies.



KPM is a newly launched health and beauty care center located in the heart of Kowloon, Hong Kong. One of the largest health centers in Hong Kong, KPM occupies an entire floor measuring 20,000 square feet. KPM is equipped with comprehensive medical equipment, and its facilities include an advanced day surgical room, PET-CT scanner, MRI scanner, and 640-Slice CT scanner.

“Dragon Jade and KPM share a similar vision and mission: we strive to provide the most professional health and wellness services to our customers,” commented Dr. Steve Lai, CEO of Dragon Jade. “With KPM’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment supported by Dragon Jade’s extensive marketing and sales capabilities, Dragon Jade will be able to develop integrated marketing campaigns on various platforms to boost KPM’s exposure and revenue. It’s a win-win collaboration.

“In addition to meeting the needs of the local Hong Kong market, this collaboration meets the significant and growing cross-border health and beauty care needs of medical tourists from mainland China. Dragon Jade and KPM will be able to provide comprehensive benefits for medical tourists, such as world class facilities, excellent services, Mandarin-speaking staff, and convenient locations.”

According to a study, the global outbound revenue of Chinese medical tourists in 2015 was US$9.7 billion, with an average expenditure per capita of US$7,200. These numbers have increased annually.

“By entering the large addressable market of medical tourism, Dragon Jade adds another complementary source of revenue growth to its portfolio of businesses. Further, by leveraging our collaboration with KPM, Dragon Jade will be able to expand our services from cancer patients to the full range of medical, health, and beauty care. We will be well-positioned to be the pioneer that redefines the premium standard in the health and beauty care industry,” concluded Dr. Lai.

More information about KPM can be found on its website: www.kpmhealth.com.

About Dragon Jade

Dragon Jade International Limited (OTCQX: DGJI) is a provider of premier products and services serving high net worth and affluent middle class consumers in Greater China. Through its significant international experience and regional network, Dragon Jade is focused on identifying, developing, and marketing products from other countries in order to meet the increasing demand for better health and quality of life in Asia. For more information, please visit www.dragonjade.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as the Company "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimates," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Rose Zu

ICR Inc

(+1) 646-277-1287

Rose.Zu@icrinc.com

Media:

Corporate Relations Department

Dragon Jade International

info@dgjigroup.com

(+852) 2695-6999



