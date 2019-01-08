Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

-- Record Sales for Quarter and Six Months --

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended September 30, 2018 – reflecting record sales for both the quarter and six months on a reported and adjusted basis.

Net sales for the fiscal 2019 second quarter increased 16.0 percent to $127.9 million from $110.3 million for the same period a year earlier, predominantly as a result of increases in the company’s rotating electrical business.

Adjusted net sales for the fiscal 2019 second quarter increased 14.5 percent to $130.2 million from $113.7 million a year earlier.

“We are encouraged by our new business wins and revitalization of demand for our products at the consumer level -- both of which support our optimism and expectations for continued growth,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

In addition, Joffe indicated the company expects strong sales contributions in the next fiscal year from its existing and new product offerings.

Net income for the fiscal 2019 second quarter was $3.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share – reflecting the impact of the items listed below compared with $5.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, a year ago.

Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2019 second quarter was $11.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $10.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, a year earlier.

The results for the quarter and gross margin were impacted by three items totaling $10.3 million.

Customer allowances related to new business of $2.2 million

° Up-front one-time costs of $1.2 million related to new business

° Core buyback premium amortization of $1.0 million related to new business (Core buyback premium amortization relates to the refundable premium paid or payable to customers for the core value in finished goods on their shelves in connection with new business. The company previously recorded the full amount of the core buyback premiums as a reduction to revenue at the inception of a new customer relationship. As described in “Prior Financial Information” paragraph below, this historical policy was concluded to be a misapplication of GAAP. The company has now revised the application of GAAP, resulting in the amortization of the full amount of the premium costs over a period, typically ranging from six to eight years).

Transition costs of $1.8 million associated with the expansion of manufacturing and distribution capacity to support increased demand for the company’s existing product lines and its recently announced new brake product lines.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2019 second quarter was $25.7 million compared with $26.0 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2019 second quarter was 20.1 percent compared with 23.6 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted gross profit for the fiscal 2019 second quarter was $36.0 million compared with $32.0 million a year ago. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net sales for the three months was 27.6 percent compared with 28.2 percent a year earlier, impacted by higher freight related costs compared with the prior year and stock adjustment accruals for future update orders.

Six-Month Results

Net sales for the fiscal 2019 six-month period increased 7.1 percent to $219.6 million from $205.0 million a year earlier.

Adjusted net sales for the fiscal 2019 six-month period increased 7.1 percent to $224.0 million from $209.2 million last year.

Net loss for the fiscal 2019 six-month period was $2.0 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with net income of $13.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in fiscal 2018.

Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2019 six-month period was $14.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared with $18.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in fiscal 2018.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2019 six-month period was $42.1 million compared with $51.9 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2019 first half was 19.2 percent compared with 25.3 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted gross profit for the fiscal 2019 six-month period was $58.9 million compared with $60.1 million a year ago. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net sales for the six months was 26.3 percent compared with 28.7 percent a year earlier, impacted by higher freight related costs compared with the prior year, stock adjustment accruals for future update orders and lower absorption of overhead costs.

New Acquisition Pending

“In addition to the company’s recent acquisition of E&M Power, we expect to close another strategic tuck-in acquisition this week which enhances our existing product line offerings,” Joffe said.

Updated Fiscal 2019 Guidance

Motorcar Parts of America reaffirms its annual adjusted sales guidance of between 6.5% and 8.5% growth year over year, with expectations of reaching the higher end. Adjusted gross margin for fiscal 2019 is now estimated to be at the lower end of our guidance of 27.0% to 30.0%.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

Under the authorized share repurchase program, as of September 30, 2018, $15.7 million of the $37.0 million common stock authorization has been purchased and $21.3 million is available to repurchase shares. Motorcar Parts of America currently has 18.8 million shares outstanding.

Revenue Recognition

Effective April 1, 2018, the company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, ("ASC 606") using the full retrospective transition method. As a result, the prior year three and six months ended September 30, 2017 were revised to reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standards. The effects of the adoption were a decrease to previously reported revenues for the three and six months ended September 30, 2017 of $592,000 and $136,000, respectively. The revenue changes were accompanied by related changes to cost of goods sold - a decrease to previously reported cost of goods sold for the three and six months ended September 30, 2017 of $378,000 and $759,000, respectively.

Also, as a result of the adoption of ASC 606 and the resultant changes in company policy, the effect on the consolidated balance sheets was to create contract asset and contract liability accounts to document those balance sheet items being impacted by the new revenue recognition requirements. Additional information will be available in the company’s Form 10-Q filing later today.

Prior Financial Information

The company has revised its financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2018 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative error for all periods previously reported was an understatement of net income of $2,938,000. For further information, please see the company’s September 30, 2018 Form 10-Q filed later today. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative impact to non-GAAP adjusted net income for all periods previously reported was an understatement of $1,220,000.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measures - adjusted net sales, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, which are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to net sales, net income (loss), EBITDA, income from operations, gross profit or gross profit margin as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, these non-GAAP measures have significant limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of adjusted net sales, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to their corresponding GAAP measures, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding these adjustments.

Teleconference and Web Cast

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (877)-776-4016 (domestic) or (973)-638-3231 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for seven days on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 3:00 p.m. Pacific time on January 8, 2019 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on January 15, 2019 by calling (855)-859-2056 (domestic) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and using access code: 6147027.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2018 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(Financial tables follow)

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) Net sales $ 127,939,000 $ 110,261,000 $ 219,607,000 $ 204,956,000 Cost of goods sold 102,228,000 84,234,000 177,544,000 153,077,000 Gross profit 25,711,000 26,027,000 42,063,000 51,879,000 Operating expenses: General and administrative 8,997,000 8,615,000 21,088,000 14,503,000 Sales and marketing 4,537,000 3,457,000 8,929,000 6,851,000 Research and development 1,784,000 1,240,000 3,520,000 2,242,000 Total operating expenses 15,318,000 13,312,000 33,537,000 23,596,000 Operating income 10,393,000 12,715,000 8,526,000 28,283,000 Interest expense, net 5,699,000 3,522,000 10,774,000 6,836,000 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 4,694,000 9,193,000 (2,248,000 ) 21,447,000 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,181,000 3,598,000 (266,000 ) 8,032,000 Net income (loss) $ 3,513,000 $ 5,595,000 $ (1,982,000 ) $ 13,415,000 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.72 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.69 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 18,878,674 18,718,709 18,887,214 18,687,179 Diluted 19,319,465 19,356,809 18,887,214 19,371,144

Note: Prior year three and six months ended September 30, 2017 results reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standards. Effective April 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") using the full retrospective transition method. Additionally, the Company has revised its financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2018 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative error for all periods previously reported was an understatement of net income of $2,938,000. For further information, please see the Company's September 30, 2018 Form 10-Q filed later today.





MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) (As Adjusted) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,175,000 $ 13,049,000 Short-term investments 3,230,000 2,828,000 Accounts receivable — net 56,085,000 63,174,000 Inventory— net 188,287,000 161,210,000 Inventory unreturned 9,100,000 7,508,000 Contract assets 24,272,000 23,206,000 Income tax receivable 11,572,000 7,972,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,200,000 8,608,000 Total current assets 308,921,000 287,555,000 Plant and equipment — net 30,512,000 28,322,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 7,345,000 6,698,000 Long-term contract assets 230,438,000 222,731,000 Goodwill 2,551,000 2,551,000 Intangible assets — net 3,380,000 3,766,000 Other assets 866,000 804,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 584,013,000 $ 552,427,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,663,000 $ 73,273,000 Accrued liabilities 10,622,000 12,048,000 Customer finished goods returns accrual 19,961,000 17,805,000 Contract liabilities 31,488,000 32,603,000 Revolving loan 52,906,000 54,000,000 Other current liabilities 4,970,000 4,471,000 Current portion of term loan 3,685,000 3,068,000 Total current liabilities 216,295,000 197,268,000 Term loan, less current portion 26,032,000 13,913,000 Long-term contract liabilities 52,535,000 48,183,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 211,000 226,000 Other liabilities 6,776,000 5,957,000 Total liabilities 301,849,000 265,547,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,799,477 and 18,893,102 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 188,000 189,000 Additional paid-in capital 211,593,000 213,609,000 Retained earnings 77,274,000 78,510,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,891,000 ) (5,428,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 282,164,000 286,880,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 584,013,000 $ 552,427,000

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included the following non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in this press release and in the webcast to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Each of these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain expenses and gains. Among other things, the Company uses such non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.

These non-GAAP adjusted financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the Company's business. However, these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Income statement information for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 1



Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP Results: (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) Net sales $ 127,939,000 $ 110,261,000 $ 219,607,000 $ 204,956,000 Net income (loss) 3,513,000 5,595,000 (1,982,000 ) 13,415,000 Diluted income (loss) per share (EPS) 0.18 0.29 (0.10 ) 0.69 Gross margin 20.1 % 23.6 % 19.2 % 25.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results: Non-GAAP adjusted net sales $ 130,152,000 $ 113,678,000 $ 223,962,000 $ 209,197,000 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 11,540,000 10,100,000 14,557,000 18,602,000 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) 0.60 0.52 0.75 0.96 Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 27.6 % 28.2 % 26.3 % 28.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 22,534,000 $ 20,295,000 $ 32,771,000 $ 37,830,000

Note: Prior year three and six months ended September 30, 2017 results reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standards. Effective April 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") using the full retrospective transition method. Additionally, the Company has revised its financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2018 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative error for all periods previously reported was an understatement of net income of $2,938,000. For further information, please see the Company's September 30, 2018 Form 10-Q filed later today. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative impact to non-GAAP adjusted net income for all periods previously reported was an understatement of $1,220,000.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 2

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) GAAP net sales $ 127,939,000 $ 110,261,000 $ 219,607,000 $ 204,956,000 Adjustments: Net sales Initial return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - 2,496,000 - 2,496,000 Customer allowances related to new business 2,213,000 921,000 4,355,000 1,745,000 Adjusted net sales $ 130,152,000 $ 113,678,000 $ 223,962,000 $ 209,197,000

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 3

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

2017

(As Adjusted) $ Per Diluted

Share $ Per Diluted

Share GAAP net income $ 3,513,000 $ 0.18 $ 5,595,000 $ 0.29 Adjustments: Net sales Initial return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - $ - 2,496,000 $ 0.13 Customer allowances related to new business 2,213,000 $ 0.11 921,000 $ 0.05 Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 1,833,000 $ 0.09 - $ - Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 6,221,000 $ 0.32 2,955,000 $ 0.15 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - $ - (362,000 ) $ (0.02 ) Operating expenses Acquisition, financing, transition, severance, new business and other costs 1,144,000 $ 0.06 236,000 $ 0.01 Share-based compensation expenses 1,180,000 $ 0.06 910,000 $ 0.05 Mark-to-market losses (gains) (1,898,000 ) $ (0.10 ) (690,000 ) $ (0.04 ) Tax effected (a) (2,666,000 ) $ (0.14 ) (1,961,000 ) $ (0.10 ) Adjusted net income $ 11,540,000 $ 0.60 $ 10,100,000 $ 0.52 (a) Adjusted net income is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 35.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2017; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 4

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 (As Adjusted) $ Per Diluted

Share $ Per

Diluted Share GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,982,000 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 13,415,000 $ 0.69 Adjustments: Net sales Initial return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - $ - 2,496,000 $ 0.13 Customer allowances related to new business 4,355,000 $ 0.23 1,745,000 $ 0.09 Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 3,588,000 $ 0.19 - $ - Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 8,847,000 $ 0.46 4,305,000 $ 0.22 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - $ - (362,000 ) $ (0.02 ) Operating expenses Acquisition, financing, transition, severance, new business and other costs 1,675,000 $ 0.09 501,000 $ 0.03 Share-based compensation expenses 2,121,000 $ 0.11 1,744,000 $ 0.09 Mark-to-market losses (gains) 768,000 $ 0.04 (3,035,000 ) $ (0.16 ) Interest Write-off of debt issuance costs 303,000 $ 0.02 - $ - Tax effected (a) (5,118,000 ) $ (0.27 ) (2,207,000 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjusted net income $ 14,557,000 $ 0.75 $ 18,602,000 $ 0.96 (a) Adjusted net income is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% for the six months ended September 30, 2018 and 35.5% for the six months ended September 30, 2017; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 5

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 (As Adjusted) $ Gross

Margin $ Gross

Margin GAAP gross profit $ 25,711,000 20.1 % $ 26,027,000 23.6 % Adjustments: Net sales Initial return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - 2,496,000 Customer allowances related to new business 2,213,000 921,000 Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 1,833,000 - Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 6,221,000 2,955,000 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - (362,000 ) Total adjustments 10,267,000 7.5 % 6,010,000 4.6 % Adjusted gross profit $ 35,978,000 27.6 % $ 32,037,000 28.2 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 6

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 (As Adjusted) $ Gross

Margin $ Gross

Margin GAAP gross profit $ 42,063,000 19.2 % $ 51,879,000 25.3 % Adjustments: Net sales Initial return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - 2,496,000 Customer allowances related to new business 4,355,000 1,745,000 Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 3,588,000 - Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 8,847,000 4,305,000 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - (362,000 ) Total adjustments 16,790,000 7.1 % 8,184,000 3.4 % Adjusted gross profit $ 58,853,000 26.3 % $ 60,063,000 28.7 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 7

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,513,000 $ 5,595,000 $ (1,982,000 ) $ 13,415,000 Interest expense, net 5,699,000 3,522,000 10,774,000 6,836,000 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,181,000 3,598,000 (266,000 ) 8,032,000 Depreciation and amortization 1,632,000 1,114,000 3,218,000 2,153,000 EBITDA $ 12,025,000 $ 13,829,000 $ 11,744,000 $ 30,436,000 Adjustments: Net sales Initial return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - 2,496,000 - 2,496,000 Customer allowances related to new business 2,213,000 921,000 4,355,000 1,745,000 Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses (a) 1,736,000 - 3,430,000 - Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 6,221,000 2,955,000 8,847,000 4,305,000 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business - (362,000 ) - (362,000 ) Operating expenses Acquisition, financing, transition (a), severance, new business and other costs 1,057,000 236,000 1,506,000 501,000 Share-based compensation expenses 1,180,000 910,000 2,121,000 1,744,000 Mark-to-market losses (gains) (1,898,000 ) (690,000 ) 768,000 (3,035,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,534,000 $ 20,295,000 $ 32,771,000 $ 37,830,000 (a) Of the total new product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses of $1,833,000 and $3,588,000 for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018, and transition expenses included in other operating expense adjustments of $1,144,000 and $1,675,000 for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018, $184,000 and $327,000 represents depreciation and amortization expense

CONTACT: Gary S. Maier (310) 471-1288



