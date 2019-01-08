Anything Technologies Media Begins Planning for Two Hemp Farms in Northern California and the Four Corners Area of the United States

/EIN News/ -- PLACERVILLE, CA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media Inc. (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company has begun planning for two hemp farms. One in northern California on ten acres of land and another one in the four corners area of the U. S on one hundred acres. The company previously announced with the approval of the Farm Act that it would be actively looking to get into the hemp farming business. The company has now identified two potential properties that have the ability to grow hemp on a large-scale basis. The company is reviewing the details of the projects and expects to have crops by the end of the summer producing hemp for CBD oil and fiber and other uses for the entire hemp plant.

The use of industrial hemp has evolved into an even greater variety of products, including health foods, organic body care, clothing, construction materials, bio-fuels, and plastic composites. There are more than 25,000 products that can be made from hemp.

Richard Wilson, CEO of ATM, stated, “We cannot be more pleased with our new opportunities to get into hemp farming. Our goal is to provide hemp products that fulfill our needs for all of our products and also to be a supplier of hemp to major retail and wholesale customers. The company believes that 2019 is our year to do this with the new laws that have been passed to make this a reality.”

This new law with the signing of the farm bill makes doing business in the United States much more convenient. The company and AppSwarm also signed a joint venture agreement to market each other products and services and ATM plans to market and promote AppSwarm delivery service to all its clients and dispensaries that it has business connections with.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

