HealthLynked Announces the Addition over 7,000 Hospitals and Acute Care Centers to its Healthcare Network

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) today announced the company has incorporated over 7,000 hospitals and acute care centers into its nationwide network.



Patient members have been able to LYNK directly to healthcare providers across the country to share and receive their medical information. Members can now LYNK to Hospitals and grant access to their medical records in case of a medical emergency.

Patients routinely visit emergency rooms without any medical records available to physicians to aid in their diagnosis and treatment. In addition to the lack of medical records, patients often arrive unconscious to the emergency room or unable to communicate due to any number of conditions, including strokes, heart attacks or auto accidents. When impaired patients are unable to communicate critical healthcare information, it can have a significant impact on their medical outcomes. The lack of medical information can lead to unnecessary testing, delays in treatment and misdiagnosis. Providing a way for patients to connect to the over 7,000 hospital facilities across the U.S. is an important part of our network services.

Dr. Michael Dent CEO stated, "Adding over 7,000 hospitals and acute care facilities strengthens the HealthLynked Network and our commitment to transform how medical information is delivered. We are excited about our growth as we continue to innovate and expand our services to both our patient members and network providers.”

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge.

Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Other benefits to providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our “real time appointment scheduling” all within our mobile application. Healthcare providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services.

For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

George O’Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

Investor Relations contact:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

Investor Relations

jh@hanoverintlinc.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.