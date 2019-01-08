HempAmericana Partners with High Times to Kick Off New CBD Marketing Campaign at the NYC Cannabis Film Festival

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce that it has partnered back up with High Times, the legendary leading brand in cannabis culture since 1974, as the Company kicks off its marketing campaign ahead of the start of full-scale CBD production at its state-of-the-art high capacity extraction and production facility in Augusta, Maine.



/EIN News/ -- As a start, the Company will join High Times as a sponsor at the 4th Annual High Times New York City Cannabis Film Festival (the “Festival”) this weekend, January 13, 2019. The Festival, now in its fourth year, completely sold out all three prior events. This year, coordinators are planning to double that attendance level with extra capacity, making it one of the most important events in the cannabis, CBD, and hemp community this year.

CEO, Salvador Rosillo stated, “We are very excited to be working with the brilliant High Times team again in a larger scope. We worked with them last year, and that was extremely productive. We recently started our extraction and production operations at our Augusta facility. After two long years of preparation, overcoming countless obstacles along the way, we are finally set to launch our full-scale CBD production activity. It will be tremendous to make an initial splash at this year’s Festival, which has become one of the top marketing events in terms of direct access to our central distribution footprint and end market. We look forward to discussing the future of HempAmericana, our upcoming product line, and our expansion plans with other prestigious guests at the event, including the folks from Forbes, Esquire, Vice, and others.”

High Times is perhaps the world's leading cannabis media, events, and information platform. The brand has been a leader in the cannabis and marijuana space for over 40 years, consistently setting the standard and blazing the trail forward. Management believes that strong exposure for HempAmericana across this platform and throughout its diverse media universe provides an explosive catalyst for connecting the Company’s high-quality CBD products with an eager and expanding marketplace.

“Now that we are at the heels of full production, we are ready to aggressively ramp up our branding activity, while continuing to offer our shareholders full visibility and transparency,” continued Mr. Rosillo. “Joining forces with High Times as our major marketing partner over coming quarters is a powerful way to kick off sales and brand recognition in this explosive market.”

About High Times

The High Times publication has built a strong circulation reach of approximately 236,000 monthly print subscribers over the course of its 45 years in business. The magazine is also shipped to cannabis dispensaries and lifestyle shops around the country. High Times digital properties reach in excess of 20 million unique people on a monthly basis on owned and operated as well as third party sites.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. HempAmericana also owns and operates Union Farm, a high-potency CBD strain development facility located in Union, Maine. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com

