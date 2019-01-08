PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that Carol O’Kelley has been named Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for marketing strategies and initiatives to drive global growth for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. O’Kelley served as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors for Salesfusion, a marketing automation SaaS company. Ms. O’Kelley previously held senior marketing and other leadership roles at Storage Post, RedPrairie (now JDA), Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Retek, Inc. (now Oracle Retail). Ms. O’Kelley began her career at The May Department Stores, now Macy’s Inc.



“I am delighted to have Carol join our leadership team. We look forward to leveraging her extensive leadership experience and marketing knowledge and expertise to bring further value to our clients, Company and shareholders,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In connection with her employment, on January 3, 2019, the Company granted equity awards to Ms. O’Kelley, including 23,436 shares of restricted stock, 7,377 performance-based restricted stock units (PBUs), and options to purchase 90,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The restricted stock and options will vest in equal one-third increments on each of January 3, 2020, January 3, 2021 and January 3, 2022, subject to Ms. O’Kelley’s continued employment with the Company. The options have an exercise price of $8.96 per share. The PBUs will have terms consistent with the terms of the PBUs granted to comparable Company leaders on May 29, 2018 and will vest and become payable based on cumulative revenue from continuing operations, cumulative revenue from adjacent services, and cumulative adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, in each case, that the Company achieves for the two-year performance period ending December 31, 2019, subject to Ms. O’Kelley’s continued employment with the Company. Additionally, in connection with her employment, the Company expects to grant an additional equity award to Ms. O’Kelley consisting of 18,000 PBUs, which award is to be granted at the same time and on terms consistent with the terms of PBUs expected to be granted to other comparable Company leaders later this year. In the event of a change in control of the Company, the restricted stock and options will vest in full and the PBUs will vest at the target level of financial performance, provided Ms. O’Kelley remains continuously employed by the Company until such event.

The grants were approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors, which committee is comprised solely of independent directors, and were granted as an inducement material to Ms. O’Kelley entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 75% of the top 20 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company's overall condition and growth prospects and the Company’s execution of its business strategy. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company's future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the Company's ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company's services, the Company's ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company's ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company's business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company's business, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

