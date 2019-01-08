El Pollo Loco to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain today announced that the Company will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of this presentation from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website www.icrconference.com .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com .

/EIN News/ -- Investor Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR

fitzhugh.taylor@icrinc.com

714-599-5200



