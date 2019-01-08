Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at 21st Annual ICR Conference

BRASELTON, Ga., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF) ("FOX" or the “Company”) today announced management will be presenting at the 21st Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Orlando, FL.



The presentation will be broadcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ridefox.com.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company is a direct supplier to leading power vehicle original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

ICR

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

Katie.turner@icrinc.com

