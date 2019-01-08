LIFE SCIENCES GROUP AT LEVLANE ADVERTISING NAMED ONE OF THE MOST INNOVATIVE DIVISIONS OF 2018 BY PM360

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM360 is a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industry. PM360 magazine has named LevLane Advertising Agency’s Life Sciences Division as one of the most innovative divisions of 2018 and will feature the agency in its 7th Annual Innovations Issue this month.

LevLane team members pictured from left to right: Front - Avery Blue, Heather Kasprzak, Claire Altomari, Taylor Irwin, Gina Gattis Back - Ray Culver, Gabrielle Costello, Drake Newkirk, Liz Weir, Kevin Dunn, Timmy Garde









At LevLane Advertising, a full-service advertising agency founded in 1983, the Life Sciences Division recognizes the complexities of healthcare marketing and have evolved their integrated marketing strategies to better connect the ever-changing stakeholders. Their model employs a creative boldness to tell consumers and HCPs how the brand feels about them. At LevLane, they believe that the deeper the connection the stronger the ability to understand the brand and how it connects with their lives and practices.

“It is an honor to be included with other innovative life sciences companies, all of whom are providing unique imperatives to maximize health outcomes and extend patient lives. At LevLane, we live our strategic innovation mentality on a daily basis through our Who Loves Ya? DNA. We provide unique solutions to clients’ challenges and while LevLane was chosen as a PM360 division winner the real winners are the patients and caregivers with whom our clients serve,” says Timmy Garde, Chief Innovation Leader at LevLane Advertising.

The Life Sciences Division was selected as part of PM360’s 7th Annual Innovations Issue published each December. This issue was established to serve as a guide to the year’s most innovative Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services and Strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. This comprehensive overview of the year’s most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry to find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.

“Our selections represent the companies, offerings, and strategies that demonstrated what we believe is unique in its ability to impact the industry,” says Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher of PM360. “We hope others in the industry are able to work with these innovators or use these innovations to better serve patients, physicians, and other healthcare stakeholders.”

Of the hundreds of submissions, LevLane was honored along with eight other life sciences divisions across the country. More than 60 total innovations were featured in the PM360 December issue. All of this year's selections can be found at pm360online.com .

About LevLane Advertising

LevLane Advertising , founded in 1983 by David Lane and Bruce Lev, is a full-service creative advertising agency located in Center City, Philadelphia. They have expertise in a number of areas including, but not limited to, Life Sciences, City/Municipal, Banking & Financial, and Senior Living and Retail and Franchise. They are a group of curious, talented, passionate, and creative individuals who work with clients every day to uncover the answer to their company motto: Who Loves Ya? They do this by building brands from the inside-out and finding out what it is about their clients that makes people love them. They create brand architectures and strategies that are as effective as they are beautiful. And because they're as focused on the technical strategies to fill your pipeline as they are on the creative, their work doesn’t just win awards, it wins their clients business.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

