Enphase Energy to Participate at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will be participating at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY.



Eric Branderiz, CFO of Enphase Energy, and Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief products officer, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings and present at 4:50pm EST on Jan. 15, 2019.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 18 million microinverters, and over 820,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

