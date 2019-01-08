Australia-Japan Cable Completes Major Upgrade to Submarine Cable System with Infinera Subsea Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks , announced the completion of a major upgrade to Australia-Japan Cable’s (AJC) submarine cable system connecting Australia, Guam and Japan. AJC tripled lit capacity on its 12,700-kilometer subsea cable system by upgrading their Infinera DTN-X network with Infinera’s fourth generation optical engine – ICE4 (Infinite Capacity Engine). The network upgrade also delivers a 60 percent end-of-life capacity increase to AJC’s trans-Pacific cable system.



AJC first deployed Infinera’s subsea solution in 2014. The recent capacity upgrade with ICE4 was achieved without service interruption and enables AJC to rapidly activate new capacity for customers with Infinera Instant Bandwidth. Instant Bandwidth allows AJC to quickly activate and pay for additional capacity when needed, reducing the initial cost of deployment and much of the up-front commercial risk.

“Infinera’s newest optical engine – ICE4 – enabled AJC to easily add more capacity per fiber pair,” said David Crofts, CEO, Australia-Japan Cable. “The ICE4 upgrade to our DTN-X network from Infinera is performing better than advertised, allowing AJC to easily deliver multi-terabit capacity with low power consumption and the reliability required for subsea networks.”

“We are delighted to partner with AJC as they expand their network capacity through the deployment of Infinera’s high-performance ICE4 optical engines,” said Andrew Bond-Webster, Vice President, Sales, Infinera. “Infinera’s subsea solution delivers on short lead times, offering customers like AJC the ability to quickly activate new capacity and reliably restore customer services should a subsea cable fault occur.”

To learn more about how Infinera’s Time-based Instant Bandwidth increases AJC’s service reliability click here .

