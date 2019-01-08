Brooklyn Minds Now Treats Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Patients with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS)

Facility specializing in treatment-resistant mental illnesses broadens treatments to meet patients’ needs

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn Minds , a concierge mental health facility providing comprehensive and highly collaborative child, adolescent and adult mental health services, announced today that patients can now receive BrainsWay ’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The facility has been using Deep TMS for patients suffering from depression in its Manhattan and Williamsburg locations since 2016.



/EIN News/ -- “In New York State, the prevalence of adults coping with a severe mental illness during 2014 was 598,000 adults , or about 3.9 percent of the population,” said Owen Muir, M.D., Medical Director at Brooklyn Minds. “Our facility has been using Deep TMS to treat patients suffering from depression with exceptionally high response and remission rates. Upon completion of therapy, 89 percent of our patients reported having greater than a 50 percent decrease in depressive symptoms, and 58 percent reported full remission. Impressed by the positive treatment responses of Deep TMS for depression, we are thrilled to offer hope for our patients suffering from OCD as well.”

Deep TMS is a non-invasive technology that sends magnetic pulses into the deep structures of the region of the brain involved with OCD, the anterior cingulate cortex. Prior to administering Deep TMS therapy, practitioners prompt OCD behavior for optimal effectiveness. Brooklyn Minds monitors response rates for Deep TMS with weekly standardized assessments developed at Yale and Brown Universities.

Brooklyn Minds has offered over 4,000 customized treatments to date, administering over 120 treatment sessions per week across facilities. In addition to offering Deep TMS therapy for OCD and depression, patients can receive outpatient psychiatric care and therapy in one-on-one, family or group settings. Additional services include psycho-educational testing, case management, clinical supervision, post-doctoral training and a new mental health companion service. Using one of the only on-model, outpatient, mentalization-based treatment (MBT) programs in the United States, Brooklyn Minds cares for individuals with personality disorders and other complex problems.

