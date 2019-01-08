Quantenna’s Spartan Architecture Brings High-Capacity Mesh Wi-Fi to TIME’s Malaysian Customers

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ : QTNA) announced today that Quantenna’s QV860 chipset is powering TIME dotCom’s latest dual-band dual concurrent mesh extender, the WiFi Booster.



Based on the AirTies Air 4830, the WiFi Booster leverages the high-performance capabilities of Spartan architecture to bring extended coverage, increased capacity and faster speeds to all Wi-Fi devices throughout the home. Additional features include auto-configuration, network mapping, Wi-Fi channel selection, client roaming management, band steering and video support.

The WiFi Booster dynamically establishes the best link between the data source (typically from the Internet to the operator’s gateway) and each client device. It intelligently analyzes real-time home network conditions and directs consumer devices such as laptops and tablets to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for enhanced performance. Consequently, this solution provides an optimized Wi-Fi network and top speed for dual-band services.

“We are excited about this collaboration and the continued momentum of our geographical expansion plans,” said David Carroll, senior vice president of worldwide sales, Quantenna. “Leveraging our Spartan architecture, TIME is providing its customers with a super-fast broadband connection and whole-home coverage.”

“Our objective is to provide the best possible home broadband experience for our users, including Wi-Fi,” said Angelia Ooi, head of product, marketing and experience at TIME dotCom. “This requires innovative devices and we’re pleased that Quantenna’s technology allows us to help our users optimize their experience.”

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com .

About TIME dotCom

TIME is a telecommunications provider that delivers domestic and global connectivity, data centre and managed services to customers across ASEAN. Powering TIME’s businesses are its fibre optic network assets that span Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – countries in which it has an established operational presence. TIME’s network extends beyond the region via its stakes in Unity, Faster, Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) and Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) subsea cable systems that cover two-thirds of the globe. TIME is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. Visit www.time.com.my for more information.

