Integra LifeSciences Announces Agreement with Consortium of Focused Orthopedists to Develop a Short Stem and Stemless Shoulder System

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART ), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has signed a license and development agreement with Consortium of Focused Orthopedists, LLC (CFO), for a short stem and stemless shoulder system. This is a key addition to Integra’s Extremity Orthopedics portfolio in a fast-growing segment of the shoulder arthroplasty market and is expected to accelerate growth opportunities globally.

/EIN News/ -- The patent-pending design of the bone-sparing shoulder system will be competitively differentiated, with design features that address limitations of systems currently on the market.



“We designed this system to allow for patients to be anatomically suited to experience the bone-sparing benefits of a short stem,” said Dr. Armodios Hatzidakis, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Western Orthopaedics, and one of the design surgeons with CFO. “Integra is a proven leader in medical devices with a successful track record of commercializing innovative products that improve patients’ lives. They are a logical choice to partner with to bring this product to market.”



“We are excited to partner with these leading shoulder surgeons from CFO­­­ on this technology,” said Robert T. Davis, Jr., corporate vice president and president, Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. “With the addition of a short stem and stemless shoulder system, we will have a competitive design in a large and fast-growing segment of shoulder arthroplasty. It expands on the strong product foundation of our Titan™ Modular Shoulder System and allows us to improve the shoulder arthroplasty experience for both surgeons and their patients.”



The following CFO orthopaedic surgeons are industry thought leaders and pioneers in the development of shoulder implants and have contributed to the implant design of this short stem and stemless shoulder system: Dr. Armodios Hatzidakis, Western Orthopaedics; Dr. Heinz Hoenecke, Scripps Clinic; Dr. Scott Jacobson, The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research; Dr. James Kelly II, California Pacific Orthopaedics; and Dr. Drew Miller, Resurgens Orthopaedics. In addition to these CFO surgeons, there will be other leading surgeons who will contribute to the design of this new system.



About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, Certas™, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the products and services provided by Integra. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Among other things, the willingness of surgical professionals to use Integra products may affect the prospects for their use in surgical procedures. In addition, the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors, identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Item IA of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results.

