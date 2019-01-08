CLS Signs Agreement with Siemens Healthineers to Secure Optimal Interfacing to the World Leading Portfolio of Magnetom MRI Scanners from Siemens Healthineers

IRVINE, Calif. and LUND, Sweden, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) and Siemens Healthineers have signed an agreement that gives CLS the right to license the “Access-i” software solution from Siemens Healthineers in order to connect and interface CLS products with Siemens’ Healthineers Magnetom Scanners.



/EIN News/ -- CLS developed its TRANBERG® |Thermal Therapy System and single-use accessories as a minimally invasive, safe solution for MRI-guided focal laser ablation treatments for tumors and soft tissue. Its unique, non-cooled, laser fiber technology is designed to optimize heat distribution, eliminate the need for external cooling, and help reduce procedure times.

“The Access-i software and the agreement with Siemens Healthineers is yet another step towards CLS’s goal to build the next generation of integrated, workflow-optimized solutions for precision ablation,” said Dan Mogren, Chief Commercial Officer at CLS. “The realization of the agreement, which includes products and services supplied by Siemens Healthineers, will simplify and make a certain level of standardization of interfacing possible. The new product will enable CLS to offer a complete solution for therapeutically challenging soft tissue applications, including laser ablation of deep brain structures, and immune stimulating imILT® treatment of cancer,” continued Mogren.

“With the agreement in place, CLS can start the work on interfacing the MR thermometry software, developed in collaboration with our partner Image Guided Therapy (IGT), to the world leading Magnetom Scanner portfolio of Siemens Healthineers. I’m very pleased to be cooperating with both Siemens Healthineers and IGT in this exciting development project,” commented Stephan Dymling, CTO at CLS.

Access-i is a commercial software from Siemens Healthineers that is fully compatible with the company’s Magnetom Scanner portfolio and allows 3rd party device integration through interactive remote control and data access. CLS will utilize Access-i to optimize real time thermometry imaging during MR guided laser ablation procedures.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG® | Thermal Therapy System and specially-designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT®. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Boston, MA, is listed Nasdaq First North under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

