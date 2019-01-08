AnalytixInsight’s JV Partner Intesa Sanpaolo Accelerates Digital Bank Strategy With € 2.8 Billion Plan Following Strong Adoption of Mobile Apps

Intesa Sanpaolo, a co-owner of AnalytixInsight’s FinTech affiliate Marketwall, plans to invest €2.8 Billion in digital transformation over the next three years.

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF) is pleased to report that Intesa Sanpaolo, a co-owner of AnalytixInsight’s FinTech affiliate Marketwall, has announced plans to accelerate its digital transformation as Italy’s first digital bank, and plans to invest 2.8 billion euros over the next three years to increase the bank’s digitized business to 70%.

Marketwall, a developer of FinTech solutions, is a technology provider within Intesa Sanpaolo’s digitization initiative and developed the “Intesa Sanpaolo Investo” stock-trading app which was recently launched to Intesa Sanpaolo customers. Marketwall is 49% owned by AnalytixInsight, and 33% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa Sanpaolo is a leading bank in Europe with 11.9 million customers, a network of approximately 4,400 branches throughout Italy, and has emerged as Italy's first digital bank. It was ranked as one of the three best digital banks in Europe according to the report “2017 European Online Banking Functionality Benchmark” by Forrester Research. Intesa Sanpaolo now reports 8 million multi-channel customers, of which 3 million are now using the Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile banking app with 56 million logins per month on the app alone, and 53 million mobile transactions with the app since the start of 2018.

In a press release dated November 30, 2018 Intesa Sanpaolo announced a digital transformation roadmap, stating:

“Mobile is at the heart of the Bank's digital ecosystem: the "app constellation" that is centred on Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile, provides access to banking services, financing, savings and is enriched with the new Intesa Sanpaolo Investo app that enables customers to independently invest and monitor their assets.

The strategy for the future is in the digital channels which is in line with the objectives set out in the Business Plan: investments of 2.8 billion euro over three years to increase the Bank's digitised business to 70%.”

Intesa Sanpaolo also provided the following update regarding the Investo stock-trading app (developed by Marketwall):

“ Intesa Sanpaolo Investo: the new investments app

The latest addition to Intesa Sanpaolo’s app constellation is Intesa Sanpaolo Investo, an application dedicated to investments, that allows customers to trade securities in a simple, fast and informed way and to monitor their investment assets by means of a digital experience that is similar to that of a branch with its own manager.

With Investo, customers have a wide range of information at their disposal which elevates the app to the level of the leading market players: customers can use the advanced search to navigate through thousands of listed securities; they can view a complete set of information including financial statement information, financial indicators, price history, advanced interactive charts and related news; they can create and manage virtual portfolios to simulate trading strategies and monitor their favourite securities with the watchlist. Customers can also activate widgets to view their preferred securities and important news reports, without having to access the app.

Less than a month after its release in the app stores, the results are noteworthy: 20% of the orders placed by Intesa Sanpaolo's customers on the secondary market have, in fact, been placed with Investo.”

The full version of Intesa Sanpaolo’s press release is available here , or at www.group.intesasanpaolo.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Scott Urquhart

VP Corporate Development

Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com

Tel: (416) 522-3975

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight’s (AnalytixInsight.com) artificial intelligence platform transforms data into knowledge. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube (capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions (marketwallcorporate.com). AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc. (euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

AnalytixInsight is a 2018 Venture 50TM company (tsx.com/venture50).

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the Company’s ability to spin out or monetize its interest in Marketwall, the relationship between the Company and Intesa Sanpaolo, the impact to Marketwall resulting from Intesa Sanpaolo’s plans, the use of the Company’s content by various parties; and the Company’s future performance. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight Inc., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company’s technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; ability to successfully integrate new technology and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

