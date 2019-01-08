Inmar Announces All-Star Keynote Lineup for the 2019 Inmar Analytics Forum

Leading Visionaries to Address Top Challenges facing Retail, CPG and Healthcare Industries

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Inmar announced the first five keynote speakers for the 5th annual 2019 Inmar Analytics Forum taking place March 25 - 27, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. This year’s conference features industry leading speakers who will bring a plethora of knowledge to the keynote stage, offering actionable insights for CPG, Retail and Healthcare professionals in attendance.

The first group of keynote speakers and their presentation titles include:

Chris Kocher, Co-founder and Managing Director of Grey Heron: " The Amazon Juggernaut is Bulldozing its Way into New Markets – What’s Next?" - Chris Kocher is a co-founder and managing director of Grey Heron venture consulting. He is a 30-year veteran of Silicon Valley and multiple innovation and investment cycles. Chris brings a wealth of strategic and hands-on operating experience to help CEOs, executives and investors build revenues and shareholder value. He has consulted with over 130 companies on innovating with new business models, product strategies and monetization in disruptive markets and established industries.

Ken Krasnow, Vice President Omnichannel Marketing for Henkel N.A.: “If Everything Seems Under Control, You’re Moving Too Slow” - Ken Krasnow leads Henkel N.A. efforts to drive consistent yet nuanced and personalized messages from media to shelf. He leads the Media, Digital, Shopper, Promotions, Merchandising, packaging design & Consumer Call Center teams. Ken’s mission is to break down silos to build Omni-Channel capabilities and leverage technology to obtain one view of the consumer. This will maximize efficiency, effectiveness and relevance of brand marketing messages. For Ken, marketing is about building brand equity and driving business growth throughout the entire path to purchase.

Geoff Ramsey, Chief Content Officer and Co-founder of eMarketer: “e-Commerce and Online Shopping Trends” - Geoff Ramsey is on the cutting edge of consumer trends and marketing best practices in a digital, multichannel world and he knows how to command an audience. Through his dynamic, high-energy keynotes at industry events worldwide, Ramsey consistently wows audiences by weaving together an objective view of market numbers with a powerful narrative, explaining the critical implications for marketers (and he even has a sense of humor). As chief content officer and co-founder of eMarketer, Ramsey has rich insights and a big-picture perspective of how consumers spend their time and money, and how marketers are striving to reach them. In his role at eMarketer, he helps develop innovative ways to display and personalize eMarketer's industry-standard marketing research.

John Ross, President & CEO IGA Inc.: “Independents Are Playing Hardball In Digital & Data” - John Ross, President & CEO IGA Inc., is responsible for domestic and global operations for IGA, the world’s largest independent supermarket network with nearly 6,000 IGA supermarkets in more than 30 countries worldwide. He is the co-author of the Google Book ZMOT: Zero Moment of Truth, and author of the recently-published Fire in the Zoo, a book about shopper influence, marketing mania, retailer chaos, advertising pitfalls, consumer confidence, converting customers and how screaming at people usually doesn't work.

Doug Stephens, Founder, Retail Prophet: “Re-engineering Retail: A Global View” - Doug Stephens is one of the world’s foremost retail industry futurists. His intellectual work and thinking have influenced many of the world’s best-known retailers, agencies and brands including Walmart, Google, Home Depot, Disney, BMW, Citibank, and Intel. Doug is also listed as one of retail’s top global influencers by Vend.com. Doug is the author of two groundbreaking books - The Retail Revival: Re-Imagining Business for the New Age of Consumerism (2013) and Reengineering Retail: The Future of Selling in a PostDigital World (2017).





“The Inmar Analytics Forum is the premier event focusing on analytics as key to today’s business success,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar. “The Forum agenda highlights some of today’s most critical challenges facing companies today, including changing consumer behavior and the evolution of engagement channels, increased volume of customer data, industry disruptors, and technological innovations and adoption. We are excited to welcome Forum guests to Winston-Salem for invigorating and inspiring sessions that will provide valuable takeaways and lessons.”





The 2019 Inmar Analytics Forum expects to bring more than 500 attendees to learn how to implement data-driven strategies for improving business and patient outcomes. Early registration for the 2019 Forum is open now until January 26, 2019, and the regular registration deadline is March 26, 2019.





Additional keynotes to be announced in the coming months. For more information, and to register, please visit https://inmarforum.com/.





About Inmar

We reimagine everyday business challenges through market-driven commerce, analytics and technology solutions that are built to solve some of industries’ biggest obstacles to growth. Inmar’s customer-centric approach is evident through our success helping companies dynamically engage audiences, build brand loyalty, create efficiencies and drive profitable growth.

Our solutions, such as prescriptive analytics, shopper and patient engagement, activation technologies and e-commerce platforms, are inspired by a new age of digital and technology-savvy consumers with changing expectations and behaviors, illuminated through advanced analytics and behavioral economics. We help leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands grow while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives.

For more than 35 years, we have served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helping them redefine innovation. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.





Sharon Joyner-Payne Inmar, Inc. (336) 631-7663 sharon.joyner-payne@inmar.com



