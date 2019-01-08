CES 2019: Energous to Showcase FCC-Certified and Pre-Production Products from Partners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2019, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced it will be demonstrating a variety of WattUp-enabled, pre-production products from partners, including IDT International Limited, Delight, The Gokhale Method and others.



/EIN News/ -- “We are excited to announce the launch of Wireless Charging 2.0 at CES 2019. For the first time ever, we are showing FCC-certified and pre-production products from a variety of partners that are implementing our WattUp wireless charging technology,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “These products, as well as a number of others from top-tier companies that are restricted under NDAs, are production-ready and we expect to see them entering the market in the coming months.”

The following WattUp partner product demonstrations at CES 2019 are in various stages of pre-production:

FCC-certified personal sound amplification product (PSAP) hearable from Delight delivers exceptional user convenience with WattUp wireless charging:

The FCC-certified, WattUp-enabled personal sound amplification product (PSAP) from Delight, in partnership with SK Telesys, will be showcased at the suite. Similar to hearing aids, PSAPs are used by people who have difficulty hearing in certain situations and environments. With the WattUp wireless charging technology, PSAP users can simply place them on the included charging pad to charge, eliminating the difficult and often frustrating process of frequent battery replacement.

FCC-certified, production-ready transmitter solution from IDT:

Energous will be demonstrating the FCC-certified transmitter from IDT International Limited, a leading global electronics manufacturer. This transmitter can be bundled in-the-box to support a variety of WattUp receiver customer applications including hearing aids, fitness trackers, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more.

WattUp-enabled SpineTracker™ offers improved flexibility for teachers:

The Gokhale Method’s SpineTracker wearable device is equipped with Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology, allowing it to be charged without the need for pogo pins, which require exact alignment to charge. The SpineTracker consists of five small sensors that are positioned from the sacrum up the lumbar spine and a mobile app that communicates with the sensors to show the shape of the spine in real-time, as the student moves.

Wirelessly charged hearing aid eliminates the need for tiny battery replacement:

Austar Hearing Science and Technology Co. (AST), a company specializing in hearing aids and related hearing products for over a decade, will showcase a wirelessly charged next generation hearing aid that is equipped with Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology. AST’s sales volume of its hearing aids has ranked among the top brands over the past five years. With the WattUp technology, the hearing aid provides the ultimate convenience to users by eliminating the constant hassle of tiny battery replacement.

Energous will also be demonstrating concept products from partners including Vuzix, Deutsche Telekom and Qubercomm. These products highlight the unique advantages of Energous’ Wireless Charging 2.0 ecosystem:

Smart glasses from Vuzix charge wirelessly:

In partnership with Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality technology products, Energous will be demonstrating a WattUp-enabled concept version of the award-winning Vuzix Blade® smart glasses. Vuzix has won CES awards for its products in the innovation category for 15 consecutive years and the Vuzix Blade is the most anticipated product to-date.



At-a-distance transmitter from Deutsche Telekom, parent company of T-Mobile U.S.:

In partnership with Deutsche Telekom, Energous will also be demonstrating a concept transmitter design that shows the ability to charge multiple electronic devices at-a-distance. As the parent company of T-Mobile U.S., Deutsche Telekom is the largest telecommunications provider in Europe.

Asset tracking tags address accuracy, latency and now battery life:

In partnership with Energous, Qubercomm’s Locatum asset tracking tags, equipped with the company’s WattUp wireless charging technology, will be on demonstration at the suite. The Locatum tags support easy drop-and-charge, orientation-free charging of up to 20 units on a single charging pad, while monitoring battery levels of individual tags and managing distribution of power across devices. Locatum represents an innovative approach to asset tracking in decoding the received beacons with Qubercomm’s patent-pending positioning methods to deliver accurate position with near zero latency. The Locatum cloud portal provides device and tag management, and a detailed analytics platform to make real sense of the data.

Energous will host meetings and demonstrations of these products on an appointment-only basis at CES 2019 Jan. 8-11, alongside its strategic manufacturing and distribution partner, Dialog Semiconductor, in the CES Demo Suites at The Venetian Hotel.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 180 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

