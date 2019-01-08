Holiday 2018 Numeris Survey: 15 million Canadian Listeners for Stingray Music Audio Channels

First-ever Numeris PPM survey results for Stingray: 41.4% of Canadians and 41.6% of Canadians ages 25-54 listened to Stingray Music on TV



/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The numbers are in! Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B.), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that the first two weeks of Numeris measurement for the Stingray Music audio channels on television revealed impressive listenership results:

December 17-30, 2018

Stingray Music reached over 15 million Canadians 2+ (41.4% of Canadians) and 41.6% of A25-54 (6.3 million) during Dec 17 – Dec 30, 2018.





Stingray Music’s English-language holiday programming channel alone reached over 7.2 million Canadians 2+.





Stingray Music’s French-language holiday programming channel alone reached over 1.9 million Canadians 2+.





Stingray Music represented 14.2% of audio market shares with the A2+ demographic and 12.8% of the audio market shares for the A25-54 demographic as measured by Numeris.

“Our first Numeris results reflect the appreciation of Canadians for an expertly curated, lean back listening experience that is like nothing else on the market,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “These outstanding numbers confirm what we have known for years: Stingray Music is the preferred music source of Canadians from coast to coast. We are particularly pleased by our share of listeners ages 25-54. Our solid foothold in the market and ability to reach audiences of all ages guarantees our longevity.”

Stingray Music is a multiplatform music service offered to Canadians through their pay TV subscriptions. Canadians with access to Stingray Music on television can also tune in to the companion web player and mobile app that offer an additional 2,500 channels in all genres.

Sources:

AUDIO: Numeris PPM, Non-C Total Canada, Dec 17 – Dec 30, All Week, Unconfirmed data. Numeris Audio Universe = Total Radio Tuning + Total Stingray Audio Tuning

TELEVISION: Numeris PPM, Total Canada, Dec 17 – Dec 30, All Week, Unconfirmed data.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 101 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .





