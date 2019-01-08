Grand Strand Sandwich Company Recalls Lunch Box Sandwiches Italian Subs Lunch Box Sandwiches Ham & Swiss Croissants And Lunch Box Sandwiches Ham & Cheese Due To Possible <em>Listeria Monocytogenes</em> Contamination

Grand Strand Sandwich is recalling Lunch Box Italian Subs, Lunch Box Ham & Swiss Croissants and Lunch Box Ham & Cheese Frozen Wedges due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On January 3, 2019 the firm was notified by FDA that the swabs they collected from the meat slicing area on December 11, 2018 test positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Julian Dates Italian Subs 7 oz package 0 67068 12222 8 35218 Ham & Swiss Croissants 5 oz package 0 67068 21217 2 34618 Ham & Cheese 4.5oz package 0 67068 12110 8 34618

The products were distributed between December 17, 2018 until January 4, 2019. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in convenience stores and vending machines located in the States of: North Carolina and South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Kirk McCumbee at 1-843-399-2999 Monday – Thursday 8AM - 4PM, Friday from 8AM - 3PM EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

###