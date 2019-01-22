Richard A. Kranitz, business attorney in Wisconsin, has published overview of Online Business Research

Think Business Blog by Richard A Kranitz, Wisconsin Richard Kranitz, Business Coach in Wisconsin Attorney Profile Richard Kranitz Blog of Attorney Richard A Kranitz in Wisconsin Richard A Kranitz, Business Lawyer in Wisconsin

While the internet has contributed immensely to the availability of information, a lot needs to be taken into consideration

"Not only does credibility remain a major issue when conducting research on the internet, but the intrinsic sensitive nature of legal research worsens the problem tenfold"

GRAFTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While “paper” is still used for many business transactions, online research is often the first action to take when confronted with a business law issue. In his newest article, Wisconsin business lawyer Richard Kranitz provides guidance and ideas for making such research efficient. As a business lawyer, one must be particularly diligent because business transactions usually relate to money or other assets. Thus, when conducting online research, one must avoid pitfalls yet be efficient in conducting the research. That sounds like a contradiction. In his most recent article, Richard A. Kranitz Esq. reviews online research, particularly in the context of business law, to lessen the burden of such research tasks. The complete article is available on his Blog at https://richardkranitzblog.blogspot.com/ Conducting research is always an extremely difficult and time-consuming process. Not only must one double check facts and figures from a number of different sources, but it’s imperative for you to also ensure that your sources are credible and that you do not support misinformation or flimsy entities through your research.Even though the invention and widespread use of the internet has made research far easier than it was in the past with all sorts of information available at the click of a button, most people forget the fact that this convenience also comes with a price to pay.While the internet has contributed immensely to the availability and accessibility of information, it goes without saying that there’s a lot that needs to be taken into consideration when it comes to conducting research on the internet. Not only does credibility remain a major issue when conducting research on the internet, but the intrinsic sensitive nature of legal research worsens the problem tenfold. Moreover, with novices claiming to be professionals and uploading researches and creating legal blogs full of misinformation, conducting legal research over the internet can be quite a hassle for a variety of reasons.With that said, however, disregarding the importance and value of a source of information as vast and grand as the internet simply because of fraudsters and credibility issues is the wrong approach and should be avoided. Instead, it is imperative for researchers to exercise due diligence when conducting research over the internet to ensure that they can benefit from the platform without worrying about being duped.Additionally, since most people are worried about legal research costing an arm and a leg, it’s still possible for people to conduct research on legal matters using the internet – that too without paying a penny!Interested in learning all about how you can conduct legal research over the internet without spending a fortune? Read on to find out as we tell you all about some of the best tips and tricks that you could use to conduct legal research over the internet for free.A good starting point for any “electronic” research is a well organized online library. For example, Georgetown University has an information website about Business Law at http://guides.ll.georgetown.edu/corporatelaw (Corporate Law Research Guide).At that website you find further references to Business Law Resources, such as a Gateway to other libraries’ business law resources, https://www.law.georgetown.edu/library/databases/ Similarly, Cornell University has the Legal Information Institute online which offers a broad range of resources for business law at https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/commercial_law and https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/category/business_law Journal Articles - While lawyers are generally looking for primary law that includes court statuses, opinions, and regulations, it is generally easier to resort to secondary law as a starting point. This is primarily because secondary law is not only easier and far more convenient to understand, but free journal articles that essentially classify as secondary law are full of analysis and explanations to legal matters that can be difficult to understand when viewed or researched in isolation.What’s more, certain online sources and platforms are also integrated with Google-powered search engines for you to enter appropriate keywords and browse through countless articles from numerous online journals and law reviews.Legal Research Applications - Fortunately for legal researchers, countless developers interested in making legal research more convenient and hassle free have launched applications that contain credible information making research extremely easy – that too without the risk involved. Since all information on these platforms and applications goes through intensive checks beforehand, one can easily benefit from the contents of the research without worrying about authenticity.One thing, however, that must be taken into account is that since you have to be extremely specific about the name of the application before buying it, it is imperative for you to conduct research regarding the best applications out there. Luckily for many, since that is a common problem that researchers had to go through, certain individuals and entities have also increased the convenience of researchers in this regard and have created comprehensive lists of all of the relevant applications and resources that one can benefit from. The UCLA’s Law Library, for instance, is a comprehensive and alphabetically ordered list of law apps that users can benefit from when they are interested in conducting research without spending a fortune.Background Information - As mentioned above, one of the most common problems when conducting legal research online is the authenticity factor. Since the credibility of information is questionable, there are also multiple techniques through which you can retrieve background information regarding legal professionals to ensure that you don’t take home from misleading reports or articles.If you need background information regarding any professionals in the legal world from lawyers to judges, your best bet is to resort to the LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory which is essentially the most traditional and trusted source for all information of this type. Additionally, you could also opt for the FindLaw Lawyer Directory and the Justia Lawyer Directory.If you’re looking for something a little less conventional, you could also opt for the directories by Nolo and Avvo, the latter of which includes a lawyer rating system based on “a mathematical model that considers elements such as years of experience, board certification, education, disciplinary history, professional achievement, and industry recognition.” For increased credibility, the directory also allows users to put in reviews of lawyers that they have worked with to ensure that others looking for lawyers can understand exactly what they can expect and the type of cases that the lawyer has already dealt with.For the convenience of researchers, these portals and platforms also contain a lot of additional information that you should be able to benefit from for a variety of reasons.Court Dockets - Since you might need access to court dockets and may want to review case documents to extract relevant information, there are portals and platforms have been created to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. In addition to the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER), you could also resort to RECAP, a docket site which allows you to view millions of federal dockets for bankruptcy, criminal, and civil courts of the United States – all for free! While many federal case laws sites are easy to search, remember that many business matters are related to state law, such as property issues, thus federal resources are only of limited use. There may be instances where a federal case discusses state law as to a business issue, but most sources will presumably relate to state law, notes Mr. Kranitz About Richard A. KranitzRichard Kranitz is an experienced attorney and business consultant in the areas of corporate, securities and tax planning for corporations, partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies, multi-unit enterprises, and a variety of different non-profit entities. Richard Kranitz is an experienced attorney and business consultant in the areas of corporate, securities and tax planning for corporations, partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies, multi-unit enterprises, and a variety of different non-profit entities. In addition, he has counseled their owners and executives in compensation planning, estate plans, and asset protection.

