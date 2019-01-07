SITO Earns Shining Star Award for Media Technology by Las Vegas Innovation Marketing Association

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) the Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company, was awarded the Shining Star for Media Technology by the Las Vegas Innovation Marketing Association (LVIMA). The award is for the technology that the community nominates and selects as the best toolset in helping them achieve their goals.



“We started the Shining Star awards 3 years ago to be inclusive of all of our members and to not only honor the creative work coming from our market, but also the amazing people and partners behind the work that don't always get the recognition they deserve,” said Brandie Feuer, LVIMA President and V.P. of Marketing at Chateau 20.

“We are pleased and honored by this award and its indication of the value we provide to the Las Vegas area marketing community in general, but particularly for the Hotels and Entertainment businesses that comprise such a vital part of the city,” said SITO CEO Tom Pallack.



About LVIMA:

Since 2004, LVIMA (Las Vegas Innovation Marketing Association) has connected local digital marketers to the rapidly-changing digital technology world through an annual series of networking and educational events. The organization serves digital marketers – at all levels of their organization – who are living and working in Las Vegas.

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.

SITO is a leading mobile data technology company that provides brands customized, data-driven solutions spanning strategic insights and media campaign delivery services. Through Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™, SITO explores the consumer journey and presents powerful strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors.

Brands and agencies rely on SITO as a strategic partner for real-time insights into the consumer journey enhancing marketer’s ability to make more informed business decisions. The Company is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey and its common stock is publicly traded on the

NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol “SITO.” For more information regarding SITO’s science, technology and solutions spanning media and research, please visit www.sitomobile.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the following: SITO’s plans and initiatives; our possible or assumed future results of operations; our ability to attract and retail customers; our ability to sell additional products and services to customers; our competitive position; our ability to recruit additional, highly-qualified candidates to our Board, our industry environment; and our potential growth opportunities. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and the other reports we file with the SEC. Actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements due to these risk factors. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we have filed since the date of our Annual Report and the documents that we reference in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and have filed as exhibits thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, with the understanding that our actual future results and circumstances may be materially different from what we expect.

Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact:

Lynne Collins

1-646-286-4724

collinslynne7@gmail.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.