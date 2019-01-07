Stingray Group Inc. to Acquire Radio Station in Drumheller, AB

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A, RAY.B) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stingray Radio Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of CHOO-FM in Drumheller, Alberta, from Golden West Broadcasting Ltd. subject to approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (“CRTC”).



“The acquisition of CHOO-FM offers an excellent opportunity for Stingray to add an FM station in Drumheller that will perfectly complement our Real Country-branded CKDQ-AM,” commented Ian Lurie, President, Radio Operations of Stingray. “The stations, under one ownership, can now focus on best serving listeners and clients in a small market environment where resources are challenged.”

Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. However Stingray anticipates that the effective multiple paid is in the six times range. If approved, the closing is expected to take place mid-2019.

About Stingray Group Inc.

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio licences, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 100 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimations and intentions, and may also include other statements that are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. Statements with the words “could”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “intend”, “plan”, “believes”, “estimates”, “guidance”, “foresee”, “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify statements containing forward looking information, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors disclosed in Stingray’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2018 available on SEDAR. In addition, if any of the assumptions or estimates made by management prove to be incorrect, actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, availability of capital resources. If these assumptions are inaccurate, Stingray’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. All of the forward-looking information in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Statements containing forward-looking information contained herein are made only as of the date of this news release. Stingray expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc.

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.