Rich Multimedia Technology Announces a Major Promotional Campaign for iSIGN Media’s Security Alert Messaging (“SAM”)

SAM is a turnkey system that delivers emergency messaging to every subscribed cell phone and mobile device instantly. The system was initially conceived to offer immediate instruction to the public in the event of any type of natural or man-made disaster to mitigate confusion and avoid injury and potential loss of life. This is achieved by utilizing virtually all methods of messaging to mobile devices to ensure timely individual and mass receipt of security/safety notices.

The campaign will run on RMT terminals as well as on other airport screens, as time and space becomes available, in John Wayne airport, Orange County, California and will reach approximately 28,000 business owners and high-income earners that fly in and out of Orange County airport daily, approximately 10 million annually.

This is the first promotional campaign for SAM in national airports, with a roll-out expected for Denver and Palm Springs airports, with approximately 61.4 million and 2.1 million travelers annually. Total exposure at all three airports is approximately 73.5 million business decision makers, families and other travelers annual.

In keeping with our contract with the various airport authorities, the Ad will be submitted to each of the airports for their approval prior to broadcasting.

About Rich Multimedia Technologies

Rich Multimedia and its executive team have a 25 year plus proven track record in the telecommunications; advertising; in-airport media and retail travel business. With our partners we represent the leading international brands’ and In-airport retail concessionaires. We are committed to working in close partnerships with brands, airport operators and suppliers to bring the mobile traveller on-the-go an unrivalled shopping choice and experience. We are relentless in our search for new concepts that will help develop existing and new markets. www.richmediatechnologies.com

Our new network, “Today Entertainment Network” launched in July 2018, offers advertisers a full range of services to support the TENTV Digital Network. From creative work to content management and campaign feedback, our highly skilled and experienced team manages the whole process. www.todayentertainmentnetwork.com

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN media, based in Toronto, Canada, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneer in gathering point of sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. iSIGN has leveraged their technological expertise to become the leading provider of interactive, mobile advertising and public security alert solutions. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS, and Conservaco. www.isignmedia.com

