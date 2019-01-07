GSI Technology Announces Participation in Needham Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for networking, telecommunications and military, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a highly parallel in-place computing solution, today announced that management will participate in the Needham Growth Conference on January 15, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York. Mr. Lee Lean Shu, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Didier Lasserre, Vice President Sales and Investor Relations, will hold one-on-one meetings the same day.



/EIN News/ -- The GSI Technology presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. ET and will be webcast live. The Company’s group presentation will be available for the public to access at http://wsw.com/webcast/needham89/gsit/ . The webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.