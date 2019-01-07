Schuylkill Center Achieves American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care Designation

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schuylkill Center, a skilled nursing facility affiliated with Genesis HealthCare in Pottsville, PA, is pleased to announce it has achieved the Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care identifies the elements of an interprofessional long-term care work environment where nursing staff can flourish and feel empowered. The designation substantiates the professional satisfaction of nursing staff at Schuylkill Center and identifies it as one of the best places to work.



/EIN News/ -- “Schuylkill Center, which is led by John Gregis, Regional Executive Director and Erin Woodford, Senior Nursing Executive, began striving for excellence more than 10 years ago,” notes Dr. JoAnne Reifsnyder, Chief Nursing Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “The Center has achieved a 5-Star under the CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System, had 10 consecutive deficiency free state surveys and is a Silver AHCA Quality Award winner. These types of amazing achievements cannot happen without the dedication, empowerment and pride of an entire interdisciplinary team. I am so proud of Schuylkill Center for this amazing achievement as only seven skilled nursing centers across the country have attained this designation. I would also like to extend a special thank you to Jennifer Kotzmoyer, Schuylkill’s Pathway Program Coordinator, and Dr. Julie Britton, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations and Pathway Champion, for their leadership and dedication to this effort.”

The Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care designation is granted based on the confirmed presence of the six ANCC Pathway to Excellence Practice Standards:

1. Shared decision-making

2. Leadership

3. Safety

4. Quality

5. Well-being

6. Professional development

For an organization to earn the Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care distinction, it must successfully undergo a thorough review process that documents foundational quality initiatives in creating a positive work environment — as defined by nurses and supported by research. These initiatives must be present in the facility’s practices, policies and culture. Nursing staff in the organization verify the presence of the criteria in the organization through participation in a completely voluntary and confidential online survey.

As a Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care designated organization, Schuylkill Center is committed to creating an environment where nursing staff excel and feel valued as integral members of the interprofessional health care team. This designation confirms to the public that nursing staff working at Schuylkill Center know their efforts are supported. The honor encourages other nursing staff to join their colleagues in this desirable and nurturing environment.

The Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care designation is perfectly suited to and desired by health care organizations around the world.

Schuylkill Center, a skilled nursing facility affiliated with Genesis HealthCare, is located at 1000 Schuylkill Manor Rd, Pottsville, PA 17901. To learn more about Schuylkill Center, please contact Erin Woodford at 570-622-9666 or visit www.genesishcc.com/Schuylkill .

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 30 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,600 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com .

About ANCC

The American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, provides individuals and organizations throughout the nursing profession with the resources they need to achieve practice excellence. ANCC’s internationally renowned credentialing programs certify nurses in specialty practice areas; recognize health care organizations for promoting safe, positive work environments through the Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care and Pathway to Excellence programs; and accredit providers of continuing nursing education. In addition, ANCC provides leading-edge information and education services and products to support its core credentialing programs. www.nursecredentialing.org .

Genesis HealthCare Contact:

Investor Relations

610-925-2000



