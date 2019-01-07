Verizon to speak at Citi Global TMT West conference Jan. 8

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) and head of Verizon Wireless, is scheduled to speak at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at approximately 11 a.m. ET from Las Vegas. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.



/EIN News/ -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide.

