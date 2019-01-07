New PureGear Dual USB-PD Wall and Car Chargers Deliver up to 4x Faster Charging to Your Phone and Devices

Dual USB ports on each charger means quick charging of more than one device simultaneously

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2019 – PureGear today announced its line of USB-PD wall and car chargers, charging up to four times faster than standard, in-box chargers. The PureGear Dual USB-C Wall Charger and Car Charger feature two USB-C ports, allowing for charging of USB-C and Lightning devices, while the PureGear Dual USB Wall Charger and Car Charger are compatible with more devices, each having one USB-C and one USB-A.



/EIN News/ -- “With the multitude of apps, music and video we’re streaming, our phone batteries can take a hit,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “And, who can wait around for a full charge on their phone? We understand people have more than one device to charge, especially while traveling. Or, they’re in the car with a friend or family member whose phones also need a charge. In our product development process, we designed to these needs, conscientious of today’s demanding, active lifestyles.”

PureGear Dual USB Wall Charger, 57W – available February 2019 – $49.99

Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

Dual USB ports: 1 USB-C / 1 USB-A

Foldable prongs

Combined output 57W: 45W USB-C port (USB-PD charging), 12W USB-A port

USB-C-to-Lightning cable (sold separately) is required for use with Apple devices)

PureGear Dual USB Car Charger, 47W – available February 2019 – $39.99

Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

Dual USB ports: 1 USB-C / 1 USB-A

Combined output 47W: 35W USB-C port (USB-PD charging), 12W USB-A port

PureGear Dual USB-C Wall Charger, 36W – available February 2019 – $49.99

Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

Dual USB-C ports

Foldable prongs

Combined output 36W: 18W USB-C for each port

For USB-C and Lightning devices

PureGear Dual USB-C Car Charger, 36W – available February 2019 – $39.99

Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

Dual USB-C ports

Combined output 36W: 18W USB-C for each port

For USB-C and Lightning devices

The PureGear USB-PD Chargers will be on display and demonstrated at the CES-related Pepcom Digital Experience! media event at the Mirage Hotel on Monday, January 7, 2019.

About PureGear

At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.

