New PureGear PureCam Connected Car Security System 4G LTE Dual Lens Dash Cam Helps Protect Against Theft and Accidents

With 24/7 surveillance, cloud recording and built-in GPS, PureCam provides peace of mind on and off the road

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2019 – PureGear today announced its PureCam Connected Car Security System 4G LTE Dual Lens Dash Cam , equipped with the latest technology and safety features to safeguard you and your car from theft, crashes and other mishaps. With dual cameras, cloud recording and live streaming capabilities, PureCam gives you complete video security of vehicle and eyewitness recording. From the PureCam app on your phone, you have anywhere-access to attempted theft notices and much more.



With dual cameras, cloud recording and live streaming capabilities, PureCam gives you complete video security of vehicle and eyewitness recording



Features 24/7 surveillance, built-in GPS and WiFi hotspot





/EIN News/ -- The demand for security cameras in the car is strong, with consumers desiring protection and evidentiary proof in case of an incident. Further, U.S. wholesale shipments of dash cams is expected to hit 285,000 this year, up 20% from 2017 (according to the Consumer Technology Association).

PureCam’s built-in GPS helps you quickly find your vehicle if you forgot where you parked it or if it is stolen. With dual cameras recording both the inside and outside of your vehicle, you can remotely view it via live streaming from the PureCam app on your smart device. Prominent LED light provides more security to your car, flashing blue when in parking mode to deter would-be thieves.

PureCam’s G-Sensor detects incidents when you’re in your car or away from it, sending alerts to your phone. When the G-Sensor is triggered, such as in an accident or break-in, PureCam will automatically upload emergency video to the cloud for backup recording. (Normally, all video footage is stored in the included 16GB micro SD memory card.) Interior infrared lighting automatically activates during night time to maximize visibility for live streaming and videos.

Ideal for many types of drivers, PureCam helps ensure security for all. For elderly drivers and parents of teen drivers, PureCam provides peace of mind, automatically recording any accidents and digitally recalling the accident details. Carpooling parents can even use the PureCam to capture video of their unruly or misbehaving passengers and share with the passengers’ parents. Road warriors can locate their parked car when in an unfamiliar location and be assured that they will always have Wi-Fi connectivity with PureCam’s mobile Hotspot capability. For the professional driver, who is always on the road, the ability to retrieve video in the event of an accident or a disruptive passenger is particularly critical. The mobile Hotspot also ensures that professional drivers never lose signal or miss an assignment.

“At PureGear, we design solutions that help protect and enrich active lifestyles—whether that be screen protection for mobile phones or a security camera for your car,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “With the PureGear PureCam in their vehicles, people can feel safer and more secure, whether they or a loved one is driving.”

Installation is easy. Plug it into your car’s on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) port (cable included). You control the PureCam from the camera itself and from the PureCam app.

PureGear PureCam Connected Car Security System – $249.99

Available now on Amazon and on www.shoppurecam.com

4G LTE, Wi-Fi and live streaming from anywhere in the world

4” HD LCD color screen with picture-in-picture function

Built-in Wi-Fi with hotspot for up to three devices keeps you connected

Built-in GPS to easily locate your vehicle

Parking surveillance recording (Cloud and micro SD card) is automatically triggered in the event of a break-in or hit-and-run

Dual cameras allow you to record events occurring both inside and outside the vehicle simultaneously

Parking mode conserves battery life by putting camera to sleep until triggered

Front-facing camera records in 1080p, 720p, and VGA; interior-facing camera records in 720p as well as IR for night mode recording

With a 32GB micro SD card, capacity to save approximately 320 minutes of recording when outside camera is set at 1080p (or up to 680 minutes at a lower resolution).

Android and iOS compatible

Pairs to unlimited number of smartphones

Easy installation

Package comes with OBD-II plug charging cable, adjustable mount, four cable management clips and vehicle installation guide

16GB Micro-SD memory card included

The PureGear PureCam will be on display and demonstrated at the CES-related Pepcom Digital Experience! media event at the Mirage Hotel on Monday, January 7, 2019.

About PureGear

At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.

CONTACT:

Melody Chalaban

VOS Communications

310-844-6350

melody@voscommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26d0f917-8705-403a-8546-a7e73a8575ac



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fab5e8f-df8e-4930-b367-fe7375159fe2

A Video accompanying this announcement is available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77bb9df5-127d-4707-9236-f618e1ba4007



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.