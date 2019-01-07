Larson Electronics Releases 80W 12” Explosion Proof Exhaust Fan, CID1&2, 120V AC, 850 CFM

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an 80-watt explosion proof 12-inch exhaust fan recommended for use in hazardous locations and with toxic gas sensors (not included). This 850 CFM unit is weather resistant and wall mounted featuring internal motorized and external fixed louvers.



The EPF-LPSM-B-12-0.15HP 80-watt explosion proof exhaust fan operates on 120V AC, 48V DC or 24V DC and features motorized louvers that lock in open or closed positions, and fixed external rain louvers to protect the unit from internal water damage. This unit provides 850 CFM and operators have the ability to monitor in real time the status of the fan via LED status lights. This unit is ideal for ventilating confined spaces and suitable for use in paint spray booths, refineries, chemical manufacturing plants, gas processing plants, and more.

Larson Electronics’ durable explosion proof exhaust fan is weather resistant and rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This fan requires red/black/white for AC wiring connections or red/white/white/black for DC wiring connections. This unit is for wall mounting and fits in a 12.25” x 12.25” opening with 1.5” to 8” thickness during installation.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

