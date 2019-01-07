Syneos Health Names Paul Colvin, President, Clinical Solutions

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Paul Colvin as President, Clinical Solutions. Colvin joins Syneos Health from Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD).



/EIN News/ -- “We’re thrilled to welcome Paul to lead Syneos Health’s global clinical research organization,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “Paul’s significant experience in global clinical development adds immediate and further know-how to our Clinical offering. His deep CRO expertise, coupled with an ability to sync solutions with our Commercial offerings, is a natural fit for our biopharmaceutical acceleration model.”

Most recently Colvin served as Executive Vice President, Biopharma Partnerships at PPD and Chairman and CEO of PPD-SNBL, a joint venture that has grown to be one of the largest clinical development service providers in Japan. Prior to PPD, he spent nearly 15 years at Eli Lilly and Company in a variety of increasingly significant roles gaining global, operational and patient enrollment experience across multiple therapeutic areas. While there he served as Head of Clinical Operations and Global Patient Enrollment Optimization, Chief Operations Officer of the Cardiovascular Global Brand team, Head of European Clinical Operations and Head of Global Clinical Operations for the Oncology Product team.

“I’m honored to join Syneos Health, an organization that I believe is well positioned to transform biopharmaceutical development and commercialization for both biotech and large pharma,” said Colvin. “The Company’s end-to-end model – spanning early/late stage, market access and both full service and FSP (functional service provider) experience – provides a powerful platform to deliver value to our customers. Tapping deep learnings fueled by data, technology and subject matter expertise, Syneos Health is primed to drive efficiencies that can shorten the time for customers to deliver life-changing medicines worldwide.”

Colvin succeeds Michael McKelvey, PhD., who has announced his retirement.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together more than 23,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com .



Contacts

Investor Relations:

Ronnie Speight

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 919 745 2745

investor.relations@syneoshealth.com



Press/Media:

Danielle DeForge

Executive Director, External Communications

+1 202 210 5992

danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com



