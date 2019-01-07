ClearOne Launches New Website to Enhance Connections with the Global Audience of Unified Communications Professionals, Clients, and Partners

New Site Features an Enhanced User Experience with Comprehensive Information and Support Functionality that Matches the Breadth and Quality of ClearOne Offerings.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving to better connect and communicate with a growing global audience of value-added integrators, consultants, and end-user customers spanning all vertical markets, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) , ﻿ an audio and visual (A/V) communications technology innovator and a recognized industry leader, today unveiled a new, feature-rich website designed to present all of its professional audio, conferencing, collaboration, and A/V network streaming solutions in a compelling new light.

/EIN News/ -- “The world is connected like never before, with an untold number of unified communications and collaboration solutions that represent an estimated global end-user spend of over $45 billion in the next few years,” said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne chairman and chief executive officer.

“It’s therefore critically important for solutions providers to maintain websites that are not simply informative but rather compelling and engaging by highlighting versatile and holistic solution sets across a wide range of existing infrastructures, applications, and markets,” Hakimoglu continued. “The new ClearOne website and the products it represents deliver in all of these areas.”

Underscoring her point, the new site features the compelling welcome to all visitors, “Better Together.” From there, visitors can initiate their own journey through the site’s main sections of Audio Conferencing, Visual Collaboration, AV Networking, Support & Training, and Company. Each easy-to-identify section features pull down tabs to reveal the individual products contained within the category. A Success Story section showcases specific case studies across a number of channels and a Live Chat option is available on every page of the site to help visitors find out more information faster than ever before.

“With a customer base that spans the globe and includes Fortune®️ 500 and Fortune Global 500 partners, a robust website has to be able to function as a stand-alone sales, product information, and training resource,” Hakimoglu stressed. “The new ClearOne website does that — and more.”

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .





