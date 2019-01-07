Welldoc Achieves Significant Digital Health Milestone by Securing Its 10th Patent for Its BlueStar® Digital Therapeutic

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welldoc, a leading digital health company, announced today that it has secured a technology patent (based on U.S. Patent Application No. 15/923,010) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Software Engine Technology that powers its BlueStar® digital therapeutic.



/EIN News/ -- “The awarding of this tenth technology patent to Welldoc is a validation of our innovation in digital health and our deliberate strategy to create a simple, sustainable and scalable solution for all people living with diabetes,” said Welldoc President and CEO Kevin McRaith. “We are trailblazers who have paved the way for other digital health companies seeking both patent and regulatory approval in the marketplace.”

Welldoc’s groundbreaking technology is guiding individuals through the complex journey of living with chronic disease, with the goal of helping individuals improve how they self-manage their conditions to significantly improve their clinical outcomes and help drive cost savings. The Company’s innovative approach leverages mobile technology, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and precision algorithms — driven by its patented software engine — to facilitate significant health outcomes. Additionally, its digital therapeutic solutions connect individuals living with diabetes to their own healthcare team for optimal communication and ongoing support.

About Welldoc®

Welldoc® is a leading digital therapeutic company revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives. The Company’s groundbreaking technology helps guide individuals through the complicated journey of living with chronic diseases, with a goal of helping them self-manage their conditions, while connecting them to their own healthcare team. By utilizing Welldoc’s digital therapeutic solutions, payers, employers and healthcare systems can streamline their resources by focusing on a digital health solution to help better manage their populations living with multiple and costly chronic diseases. Welldoc is based on a life science business model—having conducted multiple randomized clinical trials resulting in more than 39 peer-reviewed publications. IBM Watson Health™ conducted an innovative economic analysis for Welldoc using the MarketScan® Commercial Claims and Encounters Database and the MarketScan® Medicare Supplemental and Coordination of Benefits Database demonstrating an opportunity to save a range of $254 to $271 per user per month with the use of the flagship BlueStar® digital therapeutic. Welldoc has a solid foundation in the development of solutions for the management of diabetes and is rapidly creating other chronic disease solutions. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com .

Media Contacts:

Juliette Bogus

PressComm PR for Welldoc

Tel: +1 410.980.5687

Email: juliettebogus@presscommpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.