Siyata Mobile Receives First Major Purchase Order in Canada for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle Smartphone

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has delivered on its first purchase order through a Tier 1 cellular operator to a Canadian transportation company for 180 Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle smartphones.



/EIN News/ -- Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile commented, "This marks a very important milestone for Siyata and proves our smartphone solution is recognized as a superior upgrade to the existing status quo of multiple in-vehicle devices. In the mobile worker market, North American enterprises are upgrading to Push-to-Talk Over Cellular due to significant cost savings, nationwide coverage, interoperability between employees, while other applications provide analytics to improve safety and business efficiencies. We are certain this paradigm shift will benefit the commercial vehicle market and we are very proud to be the first and only company to offer a dedicated in-vehicle cellular solution for the next generation of fleet communication in North America.”

According to Statistics Canada , in 2017 there were ~1.2 million commercial vehicles in Canada.

The UV350 is the world’s first and only dedicated 4G in-vehicle smartphone with carrier grade Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) integration while being compatible on Band 14. As an all-in-one, purpose-built in-vehicle smartphone designed to upgrade single purpose hardware, the UV350 creates in-vehicle efficiencies never seen before in the commercial fleet and vehicle market.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.