ForeScout Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 7, 2019. ForeScout will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) that day. The press release with the financial results will be accessible on the ForeScout investor relations website at investors.forescout.com prior to the conference call.



/EIN News/ -- Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing either (855) 659-9329 or (615) 247-5915 using the passcode 2977228.

A live webcast will be accessible on ForeScout's investor relations website at investors.forescout.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 14, 2018. To access the replay, interested parties should dial either (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 2977228.

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company is focused on providing Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Michelle Spolver

408-721-5884

michelle.spolver@forescout.com

Media Relations Contact:

Katie Beck

650-314-8705

katie.beck@forescout.com

