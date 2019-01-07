Domo Announces Two-Year Extension of Term Loan

Extension Supports Business Growth and Path to Cash-Flow Profitability

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, announced today that it has extended the maturity date of its $100 million term loan until October 2022, with no principal payments required until the new maturity date. Terms of the extension are consistent with the current facility. The term loan is held by funds managed by Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC (“TCP”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).



/EIN News/ -- Bruce Felt, Domo’s chief financial officer, said, “The extension of the term loan allows us more financial flexibility as we grow the business and continue our focus on becoming operating cash-flow positive. It is another important step in achieving our corporate objectives and we are pleased with this strong demonstration of support from TCP.”

John Doyle, BlackRock Director, commented, “Domo is focused on long-term sustainable growth and delivering disruptive technology to transform the way business is managed. We have had a long-term relationship with Domo and are pleased to provide them with ongoing capital to support their growth plans. This term extension is one example of how we partner with our portfolio companies to help them achieve their goals.”

The term extension comes on the heels of Domo’s first two successful quarters as a public company. Josh James, Domo founder and CEO, said, “As we enter 2019, two key priorities are maintaining our unwavering commitment to serving our customers, and making clear and significant progress towards being operating cash flow positive. We are very excited to see the vision for our cloud-based platform playing out as our customers are using Domo to digitally transform their businesses and as Domo expands across departments and roles in our customers’ organizations. We believe great opportunity exists in front of us and down the road as we help customers in all stages of the transformation journey get more value from digitally connecting their people, data and systems.”

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

