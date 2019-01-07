HealthEquity Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Sales Presentation at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent health savings account (“HSA") custodian, today announced significant growth in its health plan / administrator network partners and employers served, and provided estimates of HSA members and custodial assets for its fiscal year ending on January 31, 2019.



The number of HealthEquity health plan / administrator network partners has reached 140, up from 124 last year.

The number of employers served by HealthEquity increased to approximately 45,000 up from approximately 40,000 last year.

The Company estimates that HSA members will grow to approximately 3.9 million by January 31, 2019, up from 3.4 million a year earlier.

The Company estimates that custodial assets will grow to between $7.7 billion and $7.9 billion by January 31, 2019, up from $6.8 billion a year earlier, excluding the potential impact from market volatility for the remainder of the month.

HealthEquity will discuss these results and estimates during its presentation at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco. Jon Kessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Darcy Mott, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss HealthEquity in a presentation scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM Pacific Time and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation along with a copy of the presentation slides will be available and archived on HealthEquity’s investor relations website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity connects health and wealth, delivering health savings account (HSA), 401(k) and other consumer driven health and retirement solutions in partnership with over 40,000 employers and 124 health plans and administrators nationwide. HealthEquity members have access to its end-to-end platform and remarkable “purple” service to become consumers of healthcare while building health and retirement savings for tomorrow. HealthEquity is the custodian of $7.1 billion in assets for 3.7 million HSA members nationwide. For more information, visit www.HealthEquity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

cybersecurity breaches of our platform and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, investment advisor and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our platform and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Putnam

801-727-1209

rputnam@healthequity.com







