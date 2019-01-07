Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Acquisition of Rights to Stream More Than 500 Movies and TV Series From the FilmRise Library

Acquisition Provides Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment with More Than 500 Titles and Over 1,000 Hours of Programming

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (“CSS Entertainment”) (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provides positive and entertaining video content for all screens, today announced the acquisition of the rights to distribute more than 500 titles from the FilmRise library on CSS Entertainment’s owned and operated networks.



Some of the titles included in the acquisition are classic television series such as Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Forensic Files as well as popular movies including Nicolas Cage’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Lindsey Lohan’s Labor Pains, and movie franchises such as the Ernest movies.

“This agreement is a great example of our approach to content acquisition,” noted William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “These titles are a great addition to our library and we look forward to featuring these titles on our existing and future AVOD channels.”

“We are excited to have acquired the rights to stream these films and series,” said David Fannon, president of Screen Media Ventures, LLC. “The library includes great hits with phenomenal casts and we expect these titles to do very well.”

Danny Fisher, chief executive officer of FilmRise states, “We are delighted to offer these high-profile TV series and movies to CSS Entertainment’s audiences. The Company’s vision to provide positive and entertaining video content fits well with FilmRise’s mandate to offer high-quality programs to digital audiences around the world.”

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a growing media company building online video on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide positive and entertaining video content for all screens. The company also curates, produces and distributes long- and short-form video content that brings out the best of the human spirit, and distributes online content through its wholly-owned subsidiary, A Plus. The company is aggressively growing its business through a combination of organic growth, licensing and distribution arrangements, acquisitions, and strategic relationships. The company is also expanding its partnerships with sponsors, television networks and independent producers. The company’s subsidiary, Screen Media, is a leading global independent television and film distribution company that owns one of the largest independently owned television and film libraries. The company also owns Popcornflix®, a popular online advertiser-supported VOD (“AVOD”) network and Pivotshare, a leading subscription-based VOD (‘SVOD”) platform. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality television series, feature films worldwide. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high quality television series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets, and new media venues. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a growing media company building online video on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide positive and entertaining video content for all screens. The company is aggressively growing its business through a combination of organic growth, licensing and distribution arrangements, acquisitions, and strategic relationships. For more information, visit: www.screenmediafilms.net and www.cssentertainment.com .

ABOUT FILMRISE

FilmRise is a film and TV distribution company and streaming channel network founded by veteran producer/financiers Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher and Alan Klingenstein. With over 15,000 titles in a wide range of genres, the company’s releases include HBO’s multiple Emmy®-winning “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief”; “Janis: Little Girl Blue,” produced by Oscar®-winner Alex Gibney; two-time Academy Award®-nominee Julie Delpy’s “Lolo; and the Sundance hit “White Girl”. Television titles include such classics as “CHiPs” and “3rd Rock from the Sun”, as well as the iconic Robert Stack hosted series “Unsolved Mysteries” and Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares.” FilmRise’s recent releases include “Manifesto” starring two-time Oscar®-winner Cate Blanchett; sci-fi drama “Marjorie Prime” starring Jon Hamm and Lois Smith; the box-office hit “My Friend Dahmer” starring Ross Lynch and Anne Heche; and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” starring Chloë Grace Moretz. For more information, please visit www.FilmRise.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the offering circular) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.