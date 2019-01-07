Adesto Recognized for Industrial Internet of Things Innovation in 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

IoT Breakthrough Awards Recognize Standout Internet of Things Companies and Products throughout the World

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto® Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT era, announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year” award from IoT Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market today.



The IoT Breakthrough Awards program covers a range of IoT categories including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies all over the world.

“The Industry 4.0 revolution continues to gain momentum as the efficiency and profitability advantages from the automation and data exchange in manufacturing and other industrial sectors is proven,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Adesto has a broad range of solutions for IoT including chips, modules, gateways and network management tools. Its unique SmartEdge platform approach to designing Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) for Industrial IoT edge applications is a standout Machine-to-Machine development. We are proud to recognize the Company in our 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awards program as one of our marquee industrial IoT designees.”

“As a company solely focused on delivering innovations for IoT applications across several segments, we’re delighted to be named by IoT Breakthrough as the M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year,” said Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of Adesto. “In 2018, Adesto expanded our footprint in industrial IoT and added an array of innovations to our portfolio through the acquisitions of S3 Semiconductors and Echelon Corporation. As we move into 2019 and beyond, we will continue to deliver unique and powerful solutions for the IoT.”

Adesto’s SmartEdge™ platform provides a uniquely cost-effective way to integrate sensing, calibrating, controlling and communication functions into a single ASIC. This level of integration delivers higher overall performance, particularly when moving between the analog and digital domains, while also bringing down the system power budget. For autonomous edge devices expected to operate for many years from a single battery, the SmartEdge solution will yield significant power savings in addition to providing a smaller total solution footprint.

About IoT Breakthrough

IoT Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com .

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT era. The company’s technology is used by more than 2,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

