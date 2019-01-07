Top Online Business Lender, Behalf, to Offer Quick and Affordable Credit to RGS Energy’s Roofing Customers

DENVER, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the POWERHOUSE™ solar shingle system, has partnered with Behalf, a top online business lender to offer POWERHOUSE™ Professionals affordable access to capital to help grow their solar business and streamline cashflow.



/EIN News/ -- Behalf’s online leading technology can conveniently be used by roofing contractors certified as POWERHOUSE™ Professionals for quick and affordable capital to grow their business. POWERHOUSE™ Professionals who choose to pay with Behalf instead of using their own cash, check, or credit card are able to customize their payment schedule for each purchase. RGS is paid the next business day by Behalf. The Behalf payment method will radically improve cashflow for both RGS and POWERHOUSE™ Professionals.

“We founded Behalf in advocacy of small businesses and solving their working capital needs with innovative technology solutions as our central focus,” shared Behalf CEO and Co-Founder, Benjy Feinberg. “Partnering with RGS allows us to expand our product offering and serve more customers with financial tools that help them grow.”

“Local roofers will tell you cash flow is a very important aspect of their business,” said Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy’s CEO. “We believe Behalf is the perfect solution to help our local roofers expand their solar business. We are proud to partner with Behalf with the goal of making purchases easier for our certified POWERHOUSE™ Professionals. I’m excited by the opportunities ahead.”

How to Become a Certified POWERHOUSE™ Professional

RGS Energy is actively growing a nationwide network of local roofing contractors trained and certified to sell and install POWERHOUSE™ in-roof solar shingles.

To learn more visit www.rgsenergy.com/powerhouse or call 877-RGS-PWRH.

About Behalf

Behalf offers automated payment solutions, including financing and net terms, to merchants and their customer. Behalf integrates seamlessly into a merchant’s b2b sales and invoicing process or into an online checkout and provides access to financing regardless of invoice or transaction size. Behalf pays merchants on the next business day, increasing sales and improving cash flow for both merchants and their business customers.

Behalf has offices in Tel Aviv and New York City. Behalf has been recognized as a “Rising Star” among Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 and was recently named in CB Insights’ “The Fintech 250: The Top Fintech Start-ups of 2018.” For more information on how Behalf is transforming the way businesses buy and sell, visit www.behalf.com .

About RGS Energy

RGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the RGS Energy’s business and strategies. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they provide our current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, forecasts, and hypothetical constructs about future events, and include statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words “believe,” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to us are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, RGS Energy cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Key risks and uncertainties that may cause a change in any forward-looking statement or that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: the ability of RGS Energy to successfully expand its nationwide network of certified POWERHOUSE™ Professionals; RGS Energy’s ability to obtain future purchase orders for POWERHOUSE™ deliveries and the anticipated cashflow benefits from POWERHOUSE™ Professionals using Behalf for purchases; and other risks and uncertainties included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify certain of these and additional risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both

Managing Partner, CMA

Tel 1-949-432-7566

RGSE@cma.team



