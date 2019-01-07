Attis Industries Launches Video Series Demonstrating the Benefit of PGx Testing for Employers

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, GA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS ) (the “Company” or “Attis”), a diversified innovation and technology holding company focused on renewable fuels, bio-based plastics, healthcare and a high-tech communications infrastructure, today released a video aimed to educate self-funded employers on how offering PGx (Pharmacogenetic) testing and medication risk management for employees can help reduce spiraling healthcare costs.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/k7t2LpcE198

“Healthcare coverage is the largest employee-related expense for U.S. employers and pharmacy spend, in particular, is out of control and growing. We know companies are trying to reduce their healthcare spend, and more importantly, maintain healthy and more productive employees,” said Rob Dunn, President of Attis Healthcare. As a distributor, Attis Healthcare works alongside the employer to ensure test results are interpreted and help guide the employee/employer toward an actionable plan they can discuss with their healthcare provider.

“Pharmacogenetic testing is not new in the employer space. However, in the past, the results were overwhelming and employees did not know how to understand results and implement changes,” Dunn added. “We now offer medication management tools and consultants that empower both employers and employees to bring about real change.”

Attis’ video was created to complement a series launched by the Company’s Innovations Division, which was designed to offer investors, future clients and interested parties additional information on the unique technologies and bio-based products available. More videos are scheduled to launch in the coming months as part of our commitment to educating key audiences while creating shareholder value and operational transparency.

Attis Industries, Inc.

Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) is a holding company focused on developing and building businesses that play important roles in the new economy. We strive to encourage our employees to be entrepreneurs focused on innovation and technology. We will remain dynamic, persistent and motivated to our mission of winning. The growth of our company will rely on our integrity and our vision for the future. Attis Industries will continue to fulfill essential needs in healthcare, energy independence and digital communications. Today, each of these sectors provide high growth opportunities that collectively account for more than a third of our nations GDP. For more information, visit: www.attisind.com .

