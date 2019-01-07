II-VI Incorporated to Present at J.P. Morgan 17th Annual Tech Forum at the 2019 International CES

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:



/EIN News/ -- Dr. Chuck Mattera, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 17th Annual Tech Forum at the 2019 International CES in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM PST (12:00 PM EST).

For more information about upcoming investor conferences, please visit:

https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

Director of Corporate Communications

mark.lourie@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.