Winners of the 2019 AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards Announced

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, today announced the winners of the 2019 AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards. These awards represent the most popularly submitted price quote requests for specific vehicles from more than 120 million consumers who visited AutoWeb’s network of automotive websites from October 2017 to October 2018, compared to all other vehicles in their competitive sets. Data in 17 car shopping sub-categories was analyzed for these awards.



/EIN News/ -- Honda came out on top with five wins in the categories of hatchback, van, sedan, compact, and small SUV, and it was also named the winner of two overall awards – Best Car of the Year and Best Utility Vehicle of the Year. General Motors also had a great showing, winning four category awards for luxury SUV, coupe, alternative fuel vehicle, and sports car. Ford rounded out the top three overall winners, clinching the Best Truck of the Year category.

“Unlike awards comprised of editors’ top picks or consumer surveys, the AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards represent what millions of real consumers have actually chosen during an important part of their shopping process. Our awards are simple: they recognize the vehicles that have generated the most price quote requests on our websites,” said Jared Rowe, president and CEO of AutoWeb. “This year’s winning manufacturers are clearly delivering products that best meet the needs of today’s car buyers. More than ever, consumers expect the best in buying, driving, and ownership experiences. Congratulations to all the winners for developing vehicles that match, and often exceed, these expectations.”

Following are the Overall Winners of the 2019 AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards.

2019 AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards: Overall Winners Overall Awards Winners Best Car of the Year 2019 Honda Accord Best Truck of the Year 2019 Ford F-150 Best Utility Vehicle of the Year 2019 Honda CR-V

Following are the Category Winners of the 2019 AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards.

2019 AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards: Category Winners Category Awards Winners Best Wagon 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Best Convertible 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Best Luxury Car 2019 Genesis G80 Best Luxury SUV 2019 Cadillac Escalade Best Hatchback 2019 Honda Fit Best Heavy Duty Truck 2019 Ford F-250 Best Coupe 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Best Van 2019 Honda Odyssey Best Alternative Fuel Vehicle 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Best Sports Car 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Best Sedan 2019 Honda Accord Best Compact 2019 Honda Civic Best Small Truck 2019 Toyota Tacoma Best Full Size Truck 2019 Ford F-150 Best Small SUV 2019 Honda CR-V Best Midsize SUV 2019 Subaru Forester Best Large SUV/Crossover 2019 Kia Sorento

Following are the number of awards each winning manufacturer garnered in the AutoWeb 2019 Buyer’s Choice Awards.

2019 AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards Manufacturer Number of Awards Honda 5 General Motors 4 Ford 2 Volkswagen 1 Mazda 1 Genesis 1 Toyota 1 Subaru 1 Kia 1

The AutoWeb Buyer’s Choice Awards are significant given the volume of leads generated each year across AutoWeb’s network of sites. Consumers submitting leads via AutoWeb’s network accounted for over 3.5 million new retail sales from 2012 – 2017, or 4% of all U.S. light vehicle new retail sales during that same timeframe.1

1AutoWeb (formerly Autobytel) obtains vehicle registration data from a third party provider to estimate sales attributable to consumers who submitted leads through the AutoWeb network. Estimated sales are calculated using matches of vehicle registrations to leads delivered by AutoWeb within 90 days prior to the vehicle registration date.

About AutoWeb, Inc.



AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.

