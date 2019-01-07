PSIQ Begins 2019 Expansion by Presenting Its Product Catalog at the Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care EPPS Trade Show With Scheduled Meetings With Some of the Largest Mass Market Retailers in the USA

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profile Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSIQ) announces its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc. will be attending the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (“ECRM®”) Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care EPPS trade show in Chicago January 28th 2019 – January 30th 2019 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago to present its catalog at scheduled meetings with some of the largest mass market retailers in the USA.



ECRM®, headquartered in Solon, Ohio, has been providing a customized strategic process that enables category-specific buying and selling between leading retailers and product manufacturers since 1994. ECRM® drives efficiencies in the buying and selling processes via its portfolio of highly-focused, Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) and proprietary software that streamlines interactions between trading partners before, during and after each session. The Company serves manufacturers and retailers within a number of key product categories including health and beauty care, general merchandise, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics and others.

EPPS is a branch of the ECRM® event series where brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more. The attending Mass Market Retailers for the Trade show can be found at https://ecrm.marketgate.com/Sessions/2019/01/HempDerivedCBDHBCEPPS/Attendees .

Dan Oran, CEO of PSIQ stated, “We are very excited to showcase our proprietary line of Hemp Based CBD products to this very prominent group of Mass Market Retailers.”

Mr. Oran concludes, “Due to the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, Hemp Based CBD has become legal nationwide creating tremendous opportunity for PSIQ.”

ABOUT ECRM

ECRM helps buyers and suppliers increase productivity, optimize product assortments and enhance collaboration efforts via its service offerings that include product discovery, category development and category planning. Over the past 20+ years, the company has grown to serve buyers and suppliers around the world in the following markets: grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, foodservice and pharmacy/medical markets. For more information, please visit www.ecrm.marketgate.com .

ABOUT PROFILE SOLUTIONS, INC.:

Profile Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc., is a leading distributor and manufacturer in the cannabinoid (CBD) industry. The Company's products contain cutting-edge CBD industrial hemp extracts in the form of edibles, creams, oils, salves and others. Financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSIQ/profile . Please visit the Company website at www.profilesolutionsinc.com , Subsidiary at www.elitehempproducts.com Facebook at www.facebook.com/EliteProductsINTL/ , Instagram at www.instagram.com/elite_hemp/ , Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/in/elite-hemp-products-3a863914a/ , Twitter at www.twitter.com/Elitehemp_intl Blog at www.elitehempproducts.com/blog .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Dan Oran, President

Profile Solutions, Inc.

8411 West Oakland Park Blvd.

Suite 201

Sunrise, FL 33351

Dan@profilesolutionsinc.com

(844) 856-8838

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.